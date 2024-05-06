Scottish playoffs predictions and free football tips: Hamilton heading back to the Championship

Best bets

Hamilton to win Scottish Championship playoffs

2pts 9-4 bet365

Spartans to win Scottish League One playoffs

1pt 4-1 bet365

Scottish playoffs predictions

Airdrie host Partick in a Scottish Premiership playoff quarter-final tonight, but the better bets could come further down the pyramid.

Inverness are 2-5 chances to make it through the Scottish Championship playoffs and avoid relegation to League One, but that looks a mighty short price.

Caley Thistle ended the regular season in decent form, losing only one of their final five matches, but Duncan Ferguson’s men have scored only 12 goals in their last 12 games. Short prices and a lack of goalscoring potential do not mix well, even if Inverness have a class edge.

Hamilton were unable to keep pace with Falkirk, who went the entire League One campaign unbeaten, but they finished 18 points ahead of third-placed Alloa.

The Accies avoided defeat in all four of their regular-season meetings with Alloa so they should be able to repeat the trick in the playoff semi-finals and they look good 9-4 alternatives to Caley Thistle.

Spartans lost only two of their final 14 regular season matches, and in Blair Henderson, they have League Two’s leading scorer in their ranks.

Douglas Samuel’s men were a little unfortunate not to finish closer to champions Stenhousemuir and a couple of luckless draws really should have been converted into Spartans victories.

The Edinburgh side look the most progressive outfit in the League One playoffs and offers of 4-1 are pretty generous.

