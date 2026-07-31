Scottish betting tips and predictions: Jags too strong for struggling Ton

Best bets

Partick Thistle -1 vs Greenock Morton

2pts 23-20 Coral

Over 3.5 goals in East Kilbride vs Queen of the South

1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jags on the move

The Scottish Championship kicks off this weekend and major market movers Partick Thistle begin with an away trip to Greenock Morton.

The Jags were originally chalked up at 4-1 to win the second tier but there has been a weight of money behind them over the summer and they are now 15-8 shots for the title.

A huge factor in that has been the re-signing of star young midfielder Ben Stanway, who looked as though he would be departing for a Premiership club before deciding to stay for a promotion push.

That is a massive boost for Mark Wilson’s side, who have missed out on promotion by losing in the playoffs in the last five seasons. They fell just short last term, losing to St Mirren in the final, but after a solid summer’s business, Thistle look ready to battle it out with relegated Livingston and likely contenders Dunfermline for top spot.

It’s hard to make the same case for Morton, who stayed up by the skin of their teeth last season and have had a bad start to the new campaign.

The Ton lost all four of their League Cup games without scoring and while they have signed young Manchester United goalkeeper Elyh Harrison on loan, he looks likely to be busy.

Side with Thistle to start the season with a comfortable win over their struggling hosts. They can overcome a goal deficit on the handicap.

East Kilbride to go hell for leather

East Kilbride have made a big splash with their heavy spending as they look to power their way up the league and their League Cup results were extremely eye-catching.

Last year’s League Two winners beat Dunfermline and Dumbarton and led Premiership St Mirren 3-0 before collapsing to lose 4-3.

They are dedicated to attacking football and their four League Cup games produced 23 goals. Mick Kennedy’s men host Queen of the South, who leaked seven goals in recent defeats to Aberdeen and Queen’s Park.

This should be a high-scoring affair and over 3.5 goals looks well worth backing.

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