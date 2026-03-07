Rangers vs Celtic predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, March 8

Kick-off 1pm

Venue Ibrox, Glasgow

Competition Scottish Cup

TV Premier Sports 1

Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic will put their Scottish Premiership title aspirations to one side when they lock horns in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the Glasgow giants in the space of seven days following last Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw in the league when Celtic battled back from two goals down to snatch a dramatic late point.

Rangers vs Celtic betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Rangers

2pts 21-20 bet365

Best player bet

Youssef Chermiti anytime goalscorer

6-4 bet365

Longshot

Rangers to win 3-1

14-1 bet365, Hills

Rangers vs Celtic preview

Winning the Scottish Premiership is undoubtedly the main aim for Rangers and Celtic as both continue to hunt down Hearts at the top of the standings, but striking a psychological blow on their rivals and securing cup progress certainly cannot be underestimated.

Rangers dominated the first half of last week's league meeting, deservedly leading 2-0 at the interval thanks to two spectacular Youssef Chermiti goals, but the way they squandered that advantage after the restart will have left a bitter taste in the mouth.

Danny Rohl may well use that disappointment to fuel his side on Sunday and crucially Rangers have had a full week to prepare for this game, while Celtic were involved in a midweek battle at Aberdeen, one they came through unscathed to leapfrog their Old Firm rivals in the league standings.

That midweek victory, coupled with their comeback at Ibrox last weekend, will have boosted the Bhoys, who have on the whole gained positive results since Martin O'Neill's return to the club in January, although that has masked some underwhelming performances.

Late goals have been digging Celtic out of some holes over recent weeks, including Reo Hatate's stoppage-time strike at Ibrox, but how long can they keep that going for?

Rangers have certainly had the upper hand in recent Old Firm battles, as they are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the two sides in regulation time, including a 3-1 success at Parkhead in January that signalled the end of Wilfried Nancy's turbulent spell in charge of Celtic.

Celtic are still rediscovering themselves after a turbulent few months but Rangers appear to be on a solid footing under Rohl, who has overseen only two defeats in 25 domestic matches in charge.

Rangers will be eager to make up for letting their lead slip last week, and with an expectant and ferocious home support behind them at Ibrox, it is likely to be the blue half of Glasgow celebrating come the final whistle on Sunday.

Chermiti the man for the big occasion

After a slow start to his Rangers career, Youssef Chermiti has certainly endeared himself to the club's supporters after scoring braces in the last two Old Firm derbies.

The Portugal under-21 international also grabbed a hat-trick in last month's league win over Hearts, further proving he is the man for the big occasion, and he could step up to the plate once again.

High-scoring home win on the cards

The last three Old Firm derbies have featured exactly four goals, including Rangers' 3-1 win at Parkhead at the turn of the year. With home advantage this time, the Gers could well replicate that result.

Rangers vs Celtic Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in each of the last three Old Firm derbies and five of the previous six, while Rangers have conceded in four matches on the spin. Celtic are without a clean sheet in six domestic games.

Over three goals

There have been at least three goals in seven of the last nine Old Firm head-to-heads, while Rangers have scored 22 goals across their last six matches.

Auston Trusty to be booked

Auston Trusty has been sent off in two of this last four Scottish Premiership games but is available for this match, although the cauldron of an Old Firm derby could see him feel the wrath of the referee once again.

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

Key stats for Rangers vs Celtic

♦ Rangers are unbeaten in eight games against Celtic in regulation time

♦ The Gers have lost only two of their 25 domestic matches under Danny Rohl

♦ Youssef Chermiti has scored braces in back-to-back Old Firm derbies

♦ Celtic have lost only two of 15 games since Martin O'Neill's return to the club in January

♦ Both teams have scored in five of the last six Old Firm derbies

Rangers vs Celtic betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Here are the latest 90-minute odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Rangers 21-20 Celtic 9-4 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Rangers vs Celtic team news and predicted line-ups

Rangers

Connor Barron, Bailey Rice and Derek Cornelius all remain on the treatment table for Rangers, who could name an unchanged starting line-up.

Predicted line-up (4-2-2-2): Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Skov Olsen, Moore; Naderi, Chermiti.

Subs: Tavernier, Djiga, Diomande, Aasgaard, Bajrami, Gassama, Miovski.

Celtic

Celtic can call upon Auston Trusty, who is suspended in the league, but Arne Engels, Callum Osmand, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota all remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate; Tounekti, Nygren, Maeda; Cvancara.

Subs: Arthur, Murray, McCowan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Forrest, Adamu, Maeda.

FAQs

When is Rangers vs Celtic in the FA Cup?

Rangers vs Celtic takes place on Sunday, March 8 and kicks off at 13.00pm GMT.

Where is Rangers vs Celtic being played?

The venue for the game is Ibrox, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Rangers vs Celtic?

Premier Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers are 21-20 to win, Celtic are a 11-5 chance and the draw is 27-10.

