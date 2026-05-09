Celtic vs Rangers predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off Midday

Venue Parkhead, Glasgow

Competition Wiliam Hill Premiership

TV Sky Sports Football

William Hill Premiership champions Celtic need to beat Rangers to stay in the race at the top of the table with Hearts, and while the Gers’ title hopes are in tatters, the Light Blues will be all out to spoil the chances of their Old Firm rivals.

Celtic vs Rangers betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Celtic

2pts Evs Coral, Hills

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 6-4 Hills

Best player bet

Nicolas Raskin to be shown a card

11-10 bet365

Longshot

Celtic to win 1-0

10-1 bet365 & BoyleSports

Celtic vs Rangers preview

Celtic and Rangers have been short of their peak this season and the drop in performance level of the champions has been particularly stark.

The Bhoys have lost eight games, scored 64 goals and conceded 37 in 35 Scottish top-flight games this term.

At the same time last season, Celtic had lost only four league matches, had hit the net 103 times and conceded just 23 goals.

Rangers gave up a one-goal lead, and their title chances, when losing 2-1 at Hearts on Monday night in a contest which encapsulated the Gers’ season.

Danny Rohl’s men were good in the first-half at Tynecastle but clearly outplayed in the second period and there has been no consistency to the Light Blues' performances for much of the campaign.

That reverse followed a 3-2 Ibrox loss to Hearts, which leaves Rangers having won only two of their nine games against either Celtic or the Jambos this season.

The Gers did win 3-1 at Parkhead in January but that was most certainly a fortunate result as Celtic won the shot count 21-9 and the expected-goals numbers ended 2.33 to 1.06 in favour of the Bhoys.

It’s difficult to see a repeat for Rohl’s men this afternoon, and while there are clear concerns around Celtic’s efforts this season, this does look a good chance to get with the Bhoys.

For all of their laboured performances, the Hoops have won three home games on the bounce, key full-back Alistair Johnston is back to solidify Martin O’Neill’s defence and the Hoops are fancied to keep out an underwhelming and inconsistent Rangers attack.

The Gers have scored more than one goal in only eight of their 24 away games this term and there isn’t enough in Rangers’ forward line to worry Celtic.

At even-money, the champions rate a play and under 2.5 goals can also cop at Parkhead.

Raskin asking for trouble

Nico Raskin has been booked 11 times this season and two of those yellow cards have come in games against Celtic. The intensity of an Old Firm contest goes without saying and the Belgian will be full immersed in the midfield battle at Parkhead.

Celtic should have plenty of the play on home turf, which means defensive and covering work for Raskin and the Rangers man is heading for trouble.

Bhoys may claim narrow success

The expectation of goals is pretty high at Parkhead, but there have been two 0-0 draw in league Old Firm games this season and the League Cup tie between the Glasgow sides ended 1-1 after 90 minutes. A small play on the Bhoys to win 1-0 could land odds of 10-1.

Celtic vs Rangers Bet Builder

Celtic to win

The title-chasing champions are fancied to edge their Old Firm rivals on home Parkhead turf.

Daizen Maeda to score

Daizen Maeda has scored four goals in his last three appearances and the energetic forward can notch against the Gers.

Nico Raskin to be shown a card

Nico Raskin will have plenty of ground to cover in Rangers' midfield and the defensive covering duties of the Belgian could land him in trouble.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Celtic vs Rangers

♦ Celtic have won their last three home games

♦ Four of the last six Old Firm games have gone under 2.5 goals at 90 minutes

♦ Rangers have won only eight of 24 away games

♦ Rangers have scored two or more goals in only eight of their 24 away games

♦ Rangers have kept only one clean sheet in their last six games

Celtic vs Rangers betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Celtic Evs Rangers 13-5 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Celtic vs Rangers team news and predicted line-ups

Celtic

First-choice keeper Kasper Schmeichel is out along with key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. Celtic are also without Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Adam Montgomery, Jota and Callum Osmand. Alistair Johnston returned to the starting line-up against Hibs last weekend and should keep his place at full-back.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda

Subs: Ralston, McCowan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hatate, Forrest, Iheanacho, Murray.

Rangers

Rangers are boosted by the return of Tuur Rommens, who could start at Parkhead. Danny Rohl may look to rotate the team which lost 2-1 at Hearts on Monday, with Bojan Miovski, Djeidi Gassama, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande pushing for starts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Butland; Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens; Raskin, Chukwuani; Gassama, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti.

Subs: Tavernier, Souttar, Skov Olsen, Barron, Aasgaard, Antman, Naderi, Miovski.

Read more:

West Ham vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Burnley vs Aston Villa predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Celtic vs Rangers in the William Hill Premiership?

Celtic vs Rangers takes place on Sunday, May 10 and kicks off at midday BST.

Where is Celtic vs Rangers being played?

The venue for the game is the Parkhead, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Celtic vs Rangers ?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Celtic vs Rangers ?

Celic are evens to win, Rangers are a 13-5 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.