Celtic vs Dunfermline predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Celtic vs Dunfermline kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 23

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Hampden Park, Glasgow

Competition Scottish Cup final

TV Live on BBC Scotland & Premier Sports 2

Celtic have had the week to reflect on their dramatic capture of the Scottish Premiership title and they will be confident they can secure a domestic double by winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Championship Dunfermline and former boss Neil Lennon stand in their way but the Pars have to pick themselves up after being knocked out of the playoffs over two legs by Partick Thistle.

Celtic vs Dunfermline betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Daizen Maeda to score

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Celtic vs Dunfermline preview

There were times this season when Celtic fans thought they were enduring a nightmare campaign, but they will be shocked if their team does not secure a league-and-cup double this weekend.

Having chased Hearts for most of the season, a 3-1 win over the Jambos got them over the line for a fifth successive Scottish Premiership title success and it is little surprise to see them as the hottest of hot favourites for the Scottish Cup final against Championship Dunfermline.

Nine victories in their final ten league games of the campaign have left Martin O'Neill's side supremely confident and it would take a remarkable turn of fortunes for the Pars, led by former Bhoys manager Neil Lennon, to spoil the party.

Their big date at Hampden comes a week after the Fife outfit's hopes of getting into the top flight were stung by a two-legged playoff defeat by Partick Thistle, which was little surprise as they did not go into the extended season in great form.

One win in their final five regular outings was not great and keeping a check on a team who have scored three goals in each of their last three games looks unlikely for a team who beat Premiership Falkirk on penalties in the semi-finals.

Celtic's problems keeping clean sheets - they have had two in their last 16 games - means backing them to win to nil is a potential trap, even though the pars may not be able to break through.

So an anytime-goalscorer punter on striker Daizen Maeda looks the way to go. The Japanese forward has netted eight times in his last six games and should be capable of extending that record against a lower-division side who have been suffering.

Celtic vs Dunfermline Bet Builder

Over 2.5 goals

Nine of Celtic's last 11 games have featured at least three goals and they have scored three times in each of their last three games.

Charlie Gilmour to be booked

The Dunfermline midfielder has been cautioned 11 times in the Scottish Championship this season.

Over ten corners

The Bhoys had nine corners in their 3-1 win over Hearts last Saturday and forced 13 in a recent home game against Hibernian.

Pays out at 6-1 with bookie

Key stats for Celtic vs Dunfermline

♦ Celtic have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 outings

♦ The Bhoys have kept just two clean sheets in their last 16 games

♦ Dunfermline have lost 17 of their last 18 matches against Celtic

Celtic vs Dunfermline betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Celtic 2-9 Dunfermline 8-1 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Celtic vs Dunfermline team news and predicted line-ups

Celtic

Tomas Cvancara, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kasper Schmeichel are all out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Yang, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda.

Subs: Iheanacho, McCowan, Osmond, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Saracchi, Murray, Forrest.

Dunfermline

Aston Oxborough should return in goal but Graham Carey, Freddie Turley, Zak Rudden, Olly Thomas and Ewan Otoo won't feature.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Oxborough; Kearney, Chilokoa-Mullen, Ngwenya, Fraser; Morrison, Gilmour, Amade, Todd; Kane, A Tod.

Subs: Cooper, Abdulai, J Tod, Fyfe, Bray, Benedictus, Hamilton.

Read more football predictions:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 23: Back our acca at 12-1

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

Hull vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Celtic vs Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final?

Celtic vs Dunfermline takes place on Saturday, May 23 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Celtic vs Dunfermline being played?

The venue for the game is Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Where can I watch Celtic vs Dunfermline ?

BBC ONe Scotland and Premier Sports 2 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Celtic vs Dunfermline ?

Celtic are 2-9 to win, Dunfermline are an 8-1 chance and the draw is 11-2 with bet365.

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