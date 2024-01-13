QPR v Watford predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals to flow at Loftus Road
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for QPR v Watford in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch QPR v Watford
Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 20-23 Betfair
QPR v Watford odds
QPR 21-10
Watford 7-5
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
QPR v Watford predictions
After a brief resurgence under manager Marti Cifuentes, a six-game winless run has left QPR second from bottom in the Championship and on the ropes again.
Their recent slump features a 2-1 defeat away to relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and they have also suffered back-to-back losses at home to Southampton and Cardiff.
Opponents Watford pitch up at Loftus Road without a win in three but they will still believe they have what it takes to make their presence felt in the playoff race.
The Hornets have lost only three of their last 16 league games and the goals have been flowing freely - they have failed to score only twice in that run.
Defensive frailties have held them back, however. Watford's 3-3 draw at Plymouth in their last away league game was a perfect illustration of their struggles to keep opponents at bay, and the Hornets also needed two late strikes to beat National League leaders Chesterfield 2-1 in the FA Cup third round last weekend.
Both teams have scored in each of their last ten matches in all competitions and QPR have enough about them to ensure that high-scoring trend continues.
Published on 13 January 2024
Last updated 16:18, 13 January 2024
- Everton v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 14
- Manchester United v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League betting offer: Get £30 in free football bets from Unibet + £10 Casino Bonus
- Premier League Everton v Aston Villa: full fixture list, kick-off times, where to watch + £40 in free bets from Sky Bet
