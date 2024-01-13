QPR v Watford predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals to flow at Loftus Road

Where to watch QPR v Watford

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 20-23 Betfair

QPR v Watford odds

QPR 21-10

Watford 7-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

QPR v Watford predictions

After a brief resurgence under manager Marti Cifuentes, a six-game winless run has left QPR second from bottom in the Championship and on the ropes again.

Their recent slump features a 2-1 defeat away to relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and they have also suffered back-to-back losses at home to Southampton and Cardiff.

Opponents Watford pitch up at Loftus Road without a win in three but they will still believe they have what it takes to make their presence felt in the playoff race.

The Hornets have lost only three of their last 16 league games and the goals have been flowing freely - they have failed to score only twice in that run.

Defensive frailties have held them back, however. Watford's 3-3 draw at Plymouth in their last away league game was a perfect illustration of their struggles to keep opponents at bay, and the Hornets also needed two late strikes to beat National League leaders Chesterfield 2-1 in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Both teams have scored in each of their last ten matches in all competitions and QPR have enough about them to ensure that high-scoring trend continues.

