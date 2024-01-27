QPR v Huddersfield predictions, betting odds and tips: Rangers can gain vital win
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for QPR v Huddersfield in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch QPR v Huddersfield
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 1.30pm
Best bet
QPR
1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
QPR v Huddersfield odds
QPR 21-20
Huddersfield 3-1
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
QPR v Huddersfield predictions
QPR have claimed just one win in their last 12 meetings with Huddersfield, but that could be all about to change in Sunday's key Championship relegation clash at Loftus Road.
Rangers would move out of the bottom three at the Terriers' expense should they claim the three points and last week's 2-0 success over London rivals Millwall will have given Marti Cifuentes's side a shot in the arm.
The knives appear to be out for Huddersfield boss Darren Moore and reports suggest the axe could fall if they return from the capital empty-handed.
They have claimed just one win in their last 11 Championship outings on the road, which makes a victory look unlikely, especially when that fact is coupled with their record of one victory in ten league games.
QPR had lost to Watford in their previous home game before their win over the Lions, but they had gone two goals up before losing to Premier League Bournemouth before that in the FA Cup, so they appear to be closer to improving their poor league position than their Yorkshire opponents.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 27 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 16:39, 27 January 2024
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Newport v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips
- West Brom v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips
- Grab £50 in free bets for Newport County v Manchester United on Sunday: FA Cup Fourth Round Betfair betting offer
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday January 28: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Newport v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips
- West Brom v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips
- Grab £50 in free bets for Newport County v Manchester United on Sunday: FA Cup Fourth Round Betfair betting offer