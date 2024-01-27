QPR v Huddersfield predictions, betting odds and tips: Rangers can gain vital win

Where to watch QPR v Huddersfield

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 1.30pm

Best bet

QPR

1pt 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

QPR v Huddersfield odds

QPR 21-20

Huddersfield 3-1

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

QPR v Huddersfield predictions

QPR have claimed just one win in their last 12 meetings with Huddersfield, but that could be all about to change in Sunday's key Championship relegation clash at Loftus Road.

Rangers would move out of the bottom three at the Terriers' expense should they claim the three points and last week's 2-0 success over London rivals Millwall will have given Marti Cifuentes's side a shot in the arm.

The knives appear to be out for Huddersfield boss Darren Moore and reports suggest the axe could fall if they return from the capital empty-handed.

They have claimed just one win in their last 11 Championship outings on the road, which makes a victory look unlikely, especially when that fact is coupled with their record of one victory in ten league games.

QPR had lost to Watford in their previous home game before their win over the Lions, but they had gone two goals up before losing to Premier League Bournemouth before that in the FA Cup, so they appear to be closer to improving their poor league position than their Yorkshire opponents.

