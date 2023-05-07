Preston v Sunderland predictions and odds: Black Cats can land early blow
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Preston v Sunderland on the final day of the Championship regular season on Monday
Where to watch Preston v Sunderland
Sky Sports Football, 3pm Monday
Best bet
Sunderland to score the first goal
1pt 7-10 Coral
Preston v Sunderland odds
Preston 3-1
Sunderland 19-20
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Preston v Sunderland predictions
Sunderland are 19-20 to win at Preston and give themselves a chance of making the playoffs, but their fate is likely to be decided by games at Millwall and Middlesbrough.
Millwall host Blackburn and a victory would see the Lions secure a top-six finish, while Coventry need a point or better on their trip to Boro.
Sunderland may well keep up their side of the bargain against a Preston side who are without a win in their last four Championship matches and have conceded 11 goals along the way. However, scores elsewhere will no doubt filter through to the Black Cats and that could see their intensity drop should Millwall and Coventry be in commanding positions.
That aside, Sunderland should start this game full of intent and verve, so backing them to score first at 7-10 looks a bet. Tony Mowbray’s men are unbeaten in eight second-tier games, and although they had to come from 2-0 down to grab a late draw against Watford last weekend, Sunderland were the better side in that contest and probably deserved to take all three points.
Key stat
Preston have conceded the first goal in all of their last four Championship matches
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport