Football tips

Preston v Sunderland predictions and odds: Black Cats can land early blow

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Preston v Sunderland on the final day of the Championship regular season on Monday

Sunderland gaffer Tony Mowbray
Sunderland gaffer Tony MowbrayCredit: Nigel Roddis

Where to watch Preston v Sunderland

Sky Sports Football, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Sunderland to score the first goal
1pt 7-10 Coral

Preston v Sunderland odds

Preston 3-1
Sunderland 19-20
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Preston v Sunderland predictions

Sunderland are 19-20 to win at Preston and give themselves a chance of making the playoffs, but their fate is likely to be decided by games at Millwall and Middlesbrough. 

Millwall host Blackburn and a victory would see the Lions secure a top-six finish, while Coventry need a point or better on their trip to Boro. 

Sunderland may well keep up their side of the bargain against a Preston side who are without a win in their last four Championship matches and have conceded 11 goals along the way. However, scores elsewhere will no doubt filter through to the Black Cats and that could see their intensity drop should Millwall and Coventry be in commanding positions. 

That aside, Sunderland should start this game full of intent and verve, so backing them to score first at 7-10 looks a bet. Tony Mowbray’s men are unbeaten in eight second-tier games, and although they had to come from 2-0 down to grab a late draw against Watford last weekend, Sunderland were  the better side in that contest and probably deserved to take all three points. 

Key stat

Preston have conceded the first goal in all of their last four Championship matches

Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 7 May 2023Last updated 13:58, 7 May 2023
