Preston v Sunderland predictions and odds: Black Cats can land early blow

Sunderland are 19-20 to win at Preston and give themselves a chance of making the playoffs, but their fate is likely to be decided by games at Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Millwall host Blackburn and a victory would see the Lions secure a top-six finish, while Coventry need a point or better on their trip to Boro.

Sunderland may well keep up their side of the bargain against a Preston side who are without a win in their last four Championship matches and have conceded 11 goals along the way. However, scores elsewhere will no doubt filter through to the Black Cats and that could see their intensity drop should Millwall and Coventry be in commanding positions.

That aside, Sunderland should start this game full of intent and verve, so backing them to score first at 7-10 looks a bet. Tony Mowbray’s men are unbeaten in eight second-tier games, and although they had to come from 2-0 down to grab a late draw against Watford last weekend, Sunderland were the better side in that contest and probably deserved to take all three points.

Key stat

Preston have conceded the first goal in all of their last four Championship matches

