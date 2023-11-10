Wolves v Tottenham predictions, betting odds & tips: Depleted Spurs may be in for a tough time

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Wolves v Tottenham match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wolves v Tottenham

You can watch Wolves v Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday November 11, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

2pts 11-4 Betfair

Wolves v Tottenham odds

Wolves 23-10

Tottenham 23-20

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Tottenham team news

Wolves

Wolves will be without Joe Hodge, Hugo Bueno and Pedro Neto.

Tottenham

Tottenham are dealing with a defensive crisis ahead of their trip to Molineux with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie suspended and Micky van de Ven injured. Key midfielder James Maddison has also been ruled out while Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remain unavailable.

Wolves v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham lost out in one of the most chaotic games of the Premier League era on Monday night, and another setback could await Ange Postecoglou's men at Molineux.

Spurs were beaten 4-1 by London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game which also featured five disallowed goals, two red cards, a penalty and numerous VAR decisions.

Amidst the drama it was easy to forget it also marked a first league defeat of the season for Spurs, who were hindered in more ways than one by the Monday night showdown.

Tottenham lost both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie to red cards while Micky van de Ven suffered a serious hamstring injury.

That means Tottenham head to the West Midlands short on defensive numbers and also sweating on the fitness of creative spark James Maddison, who hobbled off against Chelsea on Monday.

Eric Dier is therefore in line for his first start of the season at the heart of Spurs' defence, while the likes of Emerson, Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will battle it out for the other defensive positions as Postecoglou is forced into a major reshuffle.

With Ivan Perisic and Richarlison already missing, Tottenham's squad depth is about to be tested to its limit and they could come unstuck at Molineux.

Wolves have established a decent buffer between themselves and the bottom three, but it is still early days and Gary O'Neil's men have recorded only three league wins this season.

Last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United would have been a particular sore point for O'Neil, whose side appeared to have snatched a point courtesy of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's 89th-minute strike only for Oliver Norwood to tuck home a winning penalty for the Blades 11 minutes later.

Prior to that defeat Wolves had strung together a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, beating champions Manchester City on home soil in that run.

They also managed to hold strong Aston Villa and Newcastle sides to draws at Molineux and it could be wise to bank on another stalemate when they entertain Tottenham on Saturday.

Both league meetings between these sides finished 1-0 to the home team last season and another cagey contest could be on the cards.

Spurs have performed brilliantly under Postecoglou this season but their morale may have taken a hit after their manic Monday defeat and their absences could take a toll.

Key stat

Wolves have lost just one of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Hwang, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic.

Subs: Doherty, Traore, Silva, Jonny, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Fraser.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Dier, Hojbjerg, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.

Subs: Skipp, Gil, Bentancur, Phillips, Davies, Veliz, Donley.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Hee-chan Hwang

Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang

Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Hee-chan Hwang

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Tottenham

Star man Heung-min Son

Top scorer Heung-min Son

Penalty taker Heung-min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace Pape Sarr

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Wolves v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Wolves or draw double chance

Wolves have lost just one of their last six games and can avoid defeat at home to injury-hit Spurs.

Dejan Kulusevski to have a shot on target

With James Maddison and Richarlison unavailable, Dejan Kulusevski will have to step up to the plate against Wolves. He has managed 21 shots in the league this term and can steer one on target at Molineux.

Nelson Semedo to be carded

Nelson Semedo has already been shown five yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could again go into the book against Spurs.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

