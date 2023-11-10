Wolves v Tottenham predictions, betting odds & tips: Depleted Spurs may be in for a tough time
Where to watch Wolves v Tottenham
You can watch Wolves v Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday November 11, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Wolves v Tottenham odds
Wolves 23-10
Tottenham 23-20
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves v Tottenham team news
Wolves
Wolves will be without Joe Hodge, Hugo Bueno and Pedro Neto.
Tottenham
Tottenham are dealing with a defensive crisis ahead of their trip to Molineux with Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie suspended and Micky van de Ven injured. Key midfielder James Maddison has also been ruled out while Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon remain unavailable.
Wolves v Tottenham predictions
Tottenham lost out in one of the most chaotic games of the Premier League era on Monday night, and another setback could await Ange Postecoglou's men at Molineux.
Spurs were beaten 4-1 by London rivals Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a game which also featured five disallowed goals, two red cards, a penalty and numerous VAR decisions.
Amidst the drama it was easy to forget it also marked a first league defeat of the season for Spurs, who were hindered in more ways than one by the Monday night showdown.
Tottenham lost both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie to red cards while Micky van de Ven suffered a serious hamstring injury.
That means Tottenham head to the West Midlands short on defensive numbers and also sweating on the fitness of creative spark James Maddison, who hobbled off against Chelsea on Monday.
Eric Dier is therefore in line for his first start of the season at the heart of Spurs' defence, while the likes of Emerson, Ben Davies and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will battle it out for the other defensive positions as Postecoglou is forced into a major reshuffle.
With Ivan Perisic and Richarlison already missing, Tottenham's squad depth is about to be tested to its limit and they could come unstuck at Molineux.
Wolves have established a decent buffer between themselves and the bottom three, but it is still early days and Gary O'Neil's men have recorded only three league wins this season.
Last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United would have been a particular sore point for O'Neil, whose side appeared to have snatched a point courtesy of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's 89th-minute strike only for Oliver Norwood to tuck home a winning penalty for the Blades 11 minutes later.
Prior to that defeat Wolves had strung together a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, beating champions Manchester City on home soil in that run.
They also managed to hold strong Aston Villa and Newcastle sides to draws at Molineux and it could be wise to bank on another stalemate when they entertain Tottenham on Saturday.
Both league meetings between these sides finished 1-0 to the home team last season and another cagey contest could be on the cards.
Spurs have performed brilliantly under Postecoglou this season but their morale may have taken a hit after their manic Monday defeat and their absences could take a toll.
Key stat
Wolves have lost just one of their last six Premier League fixtures.
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Hwang, Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic.
Subs: Doherty, Traore, Silva, Jonny, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Fraser.
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Dier, Hojbjerg, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Johnson; Son.
Subs: Skipp, Gil, Bentancur, Phillips, Davies, Veliz, Donley.
Inside info
Wolves
Star man Hee-chan Hwang
Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang
Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang
Card magnet Mario Lemina
Assist ace Hee-chan Hwang
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Tottenham
Star man Heung-min Son
Top scorer Heung-min Son
Penalty taker Heung-min Son
Card magnet Yves Bissouma
Assist ace Pape Sarr
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Wolves v Tottenham bet builder predictions
Wolves or draw double chance
Wolves have lost just one of their last six games and can avoid defeat at home to injury-hit Spurs.
Dejan Kulusevski to have a shot on target
With James Maddison and Richarlison unavailable, Dejan Kulusevski will have to step up to the plate against Wolves. He has managed 21 shots in the league this term and can steer one on target at Molineux.
Nelson Semedo to be carded
Nelson Semedo has already been shown five yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could again go into the book against Spurs.
Pays out at 9-1 with bet365
Published on 10 November 2023inPremier League
Last updated 13:52, 10 November 2023
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Bournemouth v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Tottenham v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
- Luton v Liverpool Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power
