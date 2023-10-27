Wolves v Newcastle Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Magpies may struggle to cope with the quick turnaround

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on Wolves v Newcastle match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Wolves v Newcastle

You can watch Wolves v Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday 28 October, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 5.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Wolves

1pt 13-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wolves v Newcastle odds

Wolves 13-4

Newcastle 4-5

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Newcastle team news

Wolves

Wanderers remain without Hugo Bueno while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is a doubt. Gary O'Neil has an otherwise fully fit squad to choose from, with Mario Lemina and Nelson Semedo available after suspension.

Newcastle

Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy picked up injuries in Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Dortmund and have joined Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Elliott Anderson and Lewis Miley on the treatment table. However, it has been reported that Sandro Tonali may be available with his ban for breaching Italian betting regulations yet to be ratified.

Wolves v Newcastle predictions

A three-day turnaround won’t be easy for Newcastle to navigate and on a weekend where there are plenty of appealing odds-on favourites in the Premier League, the Magpies are not one of them.

Eddie Howe’s side have responded well to their early season struggles, collecting 13 points from their last five league matches. However, three of those games were at St James' Park, against Brentford, Burnley and Crystal Palace, while their away victory came at a struggling Sheffield United side.

The Toon's only dropped points during that run came in a 2-2 draw at West Ham, which came four days after their emphatic 4-1 triumph over Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

So with one less day to prepare than when they were held at the London Stadium, Newcastle look a short price away to a Wolves side who are starting to find some consistency.

Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Dortmund has done some damage to Newcastle's hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. And injuries to Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy will have made the reverse even worse for Howe.

It means the Newcastle gaffer will have to shuffle his pack for the trip to the West Midlands, but that won't be straightforward given Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman and Elliot Anderson are also sidelined.

It certainly gives Wolves every chance of springing a surprise, just as they did when defeating reigning Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1 at Molineux at the end of September.

Since beating City, Gary O'Neil’s Wanderers have held Midlands rivals Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw at home and won 2-1 at Bournemouth.

Wolves also led 1-0 at half-time at home to Liverpool before going on to lose 3-1– a defeat that was something of a missed opportunity given they dominated the Reds in the first stanza.

Since losing 1-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, Wolves have scored in all eight of their Premier League games.

That is firepower we have not been accustomed to from Wanderers – Hee-chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto have formed a decent front three this season – and gives them a real chance of landing an upset on Saturday.

Newcastle have won just two of their last eight away league games and they may not be best prepared for their trip to Molineux.

Key stat

Wolves are unbeaten in their five Premier League home meetings with Newcastle.

Probable teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Cunha, Hwang

Subs: Traore, Doherty, Kalajdzic, Silva, Bueno, Sarabia, Doyle, Jonny.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Hall, Targett, Livramento, Tonali, Willock, Dummett, Dubravka, Ritchie.

Inside info

Wolves

Star man Pedro Neto

Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang

Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Anthony Gordon

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Wolves v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Wolves or draw double chance

Wolves are unbeaten in four league games, a run which features a home win over Manchester City and a draw with Aston Villa, and Newcastle could be vulnerable only three days on from their Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored inWolves' last six Premier League matches and, while they may fancy their chances, their only clean sheet in nine attempts this season came away at Everton

Nelson Semedo to be shown a card

Anthony Gordon's pace has been a real asset to Newcastle this season and injuries mean he should keep his place. That spells trouble for Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, who returns from suspension and has been booked four times in eight games this season

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

