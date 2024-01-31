Wolves v Man United predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Wanderers can get their revenge
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Wolves v Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday
Where to watch Wolves v Man United
TNT Sports 1, 8.15pm Thursday
Best bet
Wolves draw no bet
2pts 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Wolves v Man United odds
Wolves 17-10
Man United 13-8
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves v Man United team news
Wolves
Hee-Chan Hwang and Boubacar Traore are unavailable due to international duty, but Rayan Ait-Nouri is back from the Africa Cup of Nations. Joao Gomes has completed his ban but Pablo Sarabia is a doubt.
Man United
Marcus Rashford is available despite recent off-field issues. Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Sofyan Ambrabat are all unavailable, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.
Wolves v Man United predictions
Gary O'Neil's first match in charge of Wolves was an undeserved 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on the opening day of the season and his side will be after revenge when the sides square up at Molineux on Thursday.
A second-half header from Raphael Varane separated the sides in that season opener but that was arguably United's only real chance of the game.
Wolves were the stronger of the two teams, generating 23 shots in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, and they can make life tough for the Red Devils in the Midlands.
O'Neil's side sit comfortably in mid-table of the Premier League, having gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions after Sunday's 2-0 win over rivals West Brom in the FA Cup fourth round.
They are also unbeaten in their last eight league games at Molineux, beating Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea as part of that run and a victory on Thursday would see Wolves leapfrog United in the standings.
Manchester United's hopes of making the European places in the league are fading fast and they have not won a league fixture since Boxing Day.
Granted, they have played only twice in the league since then, drawing with Tottenham and losing to Nottingham Forest, but a tally of nine Premier League defeats highlights another underwhelming campaign.
The club have regained some pride with two FA Cup wins since the turn of the year but they made hard work of their 4-2 win away to League Two Newport on Sunday, despite fielding as strong a team as possible.
Inconsistency has plagued Erik ten Hag's men all season with their last 12 matches producing four wins, three draws and five defeats and it is hard to predict which United team will turn up.
Recent fixtures between these clubs have been tight with six of the last seven meetings having been settled by a single goal and, with home advantage on their side this time around, Wolves are worth chancing to edge it.
O'Neil has had a positive effect on the club since his arrival at the start of the season, steering them on course for Premier League safety once again, and Wolves should sniff blood when United come to town.
Key stat
Wolves are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, last losing on their own patch against Liverpool in September.
Probable teams
Wolves (3-4-2-1): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Doherty; Bellegarde, Neto; Cunha.
Subs: Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Mosquera, H Bueno, Doyle, Hodge, Chirewa.
Man United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
Subs: Maguire, Rashford, Eriksen, Diallo, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala.
Inside info
Wolves
Star man Matheus Cunha
Top scorer Matheus Cunha
Penalty taker Matheus Cunha
Card magnet Mario Lemina
Assist ace Pedro Neto
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Man United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Rasmus Hojlund
Wolves v Man United bet builder predictions
Wolves or draw double chance
Wolves have not lost any of their last nine games at Molineux and can extend that run against inconsistent United.
Matheus Cunha to score or assist
Matheus Cunha has scored eight goals and laid on six assists in the Premier League this term and is worth backing to do at least one or the other against United.
Bruno Fernandes to commit two or more fouls
Bruno Fernandes has committed 27 fouls in the league this term, having received seven yellow cards, and he could make a couple of questionable challenges at Molineux.
Pays out at 5-1 with bet365
Published on 31 January 2024inPremier League
Last updated 14:19, 31 January 2024
- West Ham v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Man City v Burnley predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Chelsea predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Tuesday's matches
