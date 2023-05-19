Wolves v Everton predictions and odds: Toffees can earn valuable point
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Everton in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Wolves v Everton
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Draw
1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills
Wolves v Everton odds
Wolves 7-4
Everton 17-10
Draw 23-10
Wolves v Everton team news
Wolves
Julen Lopetegui has no fresh injury concerns but may shuffle the pack with safety already assured
Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a groin problem and Vitaly Mykolenko is struggling with a thigh issue. On-loan Conor Coady cannot play against his parent club.
Wolves v Everton predictions
Of the four teams who could join Southampton in being relegated to the Championship, Everton are in the strongest position and a win at Wolves would ensure their top-flight status.
A 5-1 victory in their last away game at Brighton should have boosted their confidence, even though it was only their second road success of the campaign and they were subsequently beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester City.
However, draws have been far more regular for Sean Dyche's side on their recent travels and this could be another occasion where they have to settle for a share of the spoils.
Wolves' safety has been guaranteed for a while and they have won their last four matches at Molineux without conceding.
However, in those games they faced Chelsea, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brentford - all teams who had little to play for.
The intensity could be greater against the Toffees but the home team's defensive record has to be respected. Te visitors may not have much up front if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again sidelined, so we could see the first draw in a league game at Molineux since the end of August.
Key stat
Everton have drawn four of their last six away matches
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Bentley; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Neto; Cunha, Costa
Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Garner, Gueye; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
Everton
Penalty taker Demarai Gray
Assist ace Alex Iwobi
Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski
Card magnet James Tarkowski
