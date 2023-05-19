Wolves v Everton predictions and odds: Toffees can earn valuable point

When to bet on Wolves v Everton

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 bet365, Betfair, Hills

Wolves v Everton odds

Wolves 7-4

Everton 17-10

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Wolves v Everton team news

Wolves

Julen Lopetegui has no fresh injury concerns but may shuffle the pack with safety already assured

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has a groin problem and Vitaly Mykolenko is struggling with a thigh issue. On-loan Conor Coady cannot play against his parent club.

Wolves v Everton predictions

Of the four teams who could join Southampton in being relegated to the Championship, Everton are in the strongest position and a win at Wolves would ensure their top-flight status.

A 5-1 victory in their last away game at Brighton should have boosted their confidence, even though it was only their second road success of the campaign and they were subsequently beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester City.

However, draws have been far more regular for Sean Dyche's side on their recent travels and this could be another occasion where they have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Wolves' safety has been guaranteed for a while and they have won their last four matches at Molineux without conceding.

However, in those games they faced Chelsea, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brentford - all teams who had little to play for.

The intensity could be greater against the Toffees but the home team's defensive record has to be respected. Te visitors may not have much up front if Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again sidelined, so we could see the first draw in a league game at Molineux since the end of August.

Key stat

Everton have drawn four of their last six away matches

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Bentley; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Nunes, Neves, Lemina, Neto; Cunha, Costa

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Garner, Gueye; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

Everton

Penalty taker Demarai Gray

Assist ace Alex Iwobi

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Card magnet James Tarkowski

