Wolves v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Villans taken for derby win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 3pm
Best bet
Aston Villa
2pts 6-4 bet365, Ladbrokes
Wolves v Aston Villa odds
Wolves 2-1
Aston Villa 6-4
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Wolves v Aston Villa team news
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain sidelined while Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore are doubts.
Aston Villa
Jed Steer is out while Boubacar Kamara are Philippe Coutinho major doubts. Matty Cash and Leon Bailey face late fitness tests.
Wolves v Aston Villa predictions
Aston Villa have not qualified for European football since the 2010-11 season but they have given themselves a good opportunity to do so this year following their resurgence under Unai Emery.
The Villans’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out was their first in 11 games but they should be able to bounce back with a victory over rivals Wolves.
Julen Lopetegui’s men are essentially safe, having won three of their last five games.
However, their dismal performance against Brighton last time out, where they lost 6-0, was indicative of a team without much to play for.
The same cannot be said for Unai Emery’s men, who are behind Tottenham in the final European spot only on goal difference.
Villa face the three teams ahead of them in the table in the last three games of the season, making it all the more important to go into that crucial run boosted by a victory.
Key stat
Aston Villa have won eight of their last 11 games
Probable teams
Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Hee-Chan, Cunha
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins
Inside info
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves
Aston Villa
Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Emi Martinez
