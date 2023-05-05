Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Wolves v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Villans taken for derby win

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wolves v Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been in fine formCredit: James Williamson - AMA

When to bet on Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 3pm

Best bet

Aston Villa
2pts 6-4 bet365, Ladbrokes

Wolves v Aston Villa odds

Wolves 2-1
Aston Villa 6-4
Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Wolves v Aston Villa team news

Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain sidelined while Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore are doubts.

Aston Villa
Jed Steer is out while Boubacar Kamara are Philippe Coutinho major doubts. Matty Cash and Leon Bailey face late fitness tests.

Wolves v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa have not qualified for European football since the 2010-11 season but they have given themselves a good opportunity to do so this year following their resurgence under Unai Emery.

The Villans’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out was their first in 11 games but they should be able to bounce back with a victory over rivals Wolves.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are essentially safe, having won three of their last five games.

However, their dismal performance against Brighton last time out, where they lost 6-0, was indicative of a team without much to play for.

The same cannot be said for Unai Emery’s men, who are behind Tottenham in the final European spot only on goal difference.

Villa face the three teams ahead of them in the table in the last three games of the season, making it all the more important to go into that crucial run boosted by a victory.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won eight of their last 11 games

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Hee-Chan, Cunha

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins
Assist ace Douglas Luiz
Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings
Card magnet Emi Martinez

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 11:04, 5 May 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League