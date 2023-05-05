Wolves v Aston Villa predictions and odds: Villans taken for derby win

When to bet on Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 3pm

Wolves v Aston Villa team news

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho remain sidelined while Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore are doubts.

Aston Villa

Jed Steer is out while Boubacar Kamara are Philippe Coutinho major doubts. Matty Cash and Leon Bailey face late fitness tests.

Wolves v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa have not qualified for European football since the 2010-11 season but they have given themselves a good opportunity to do so this year following their resurgence under Unai Emery.

The Villans’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out was their first in 11 games but they should be able to bounce back with a victory over rivals Wolves.

Julen Lopetegui’s men are essentially safe, having won three of their last five games.

However, their dismal performance against Brighton last time out, where they lost 6-0, was indicative of a team without much to play for.

The same cannot be said for Unai Emery’s men, who are behind Tottenham in the final European spot only on goal difference.

Villa face the three teams ahead of them in the table in the last three games of the season, making it all the more important to go into that crucial run boosted by a victory.

Key stat

Aston Villa have won eight of their last 11 games

Probable teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Traore, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Hee-Chan, Cunha

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Dendoncker, Luiz; McGinn, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins

Inside info

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Matheus Nunes

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

Aston Villa

Penalty taker Ollie Watkins

Assist ace Douglas Luiz

Set-piece aerial threat Tyrone Mings

Card magnet Emi Martinez

