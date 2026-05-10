West Ham vs Arsenal predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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West Ham vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 10

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue London Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Having sealed their place in the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid in midweek, Arsenal's attention now turns to the Premier League and the leaders will be hoping to move one step closer to the title with victory at London rivals West Ham.

The points are equally as important to the Hammers who are embroiled in a relegation scrap and are occupying a relegation place with only three games to go, trailing Tottenham by a point.

West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-4 general

Best player bet

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer

21-10 Hills

Longshot

Crysencio Summerville to be shown a card

4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

West Ham vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal booked their ticket to Budapest for the Champions League final with Tuesday’s win over Atletico Madrid and they will be looking to take a huge step towards claiming the Premier League title with victory over West Ham.

Title matters are now firmly in Arsenal’s hands after Manchester City’s setback at Everton on Monday, While City's 3-0 Saturday success against Brentford saw them close to within two points, Arsenal know that three wins from their final three matches will guarantee that they are crowned champions.

The Gunners have responded well to recent struggles and after back-to-back wins to nil over Newcastle and Fulham they have resumed control at the Premier League summit.

However, West Ham are equally in need of points in their battle to beat the drop and they trail 17th-placed Tottenham with only three games to go after last weekend’s 3-0 humbling at Brentford.

The Hammers may see upcoming fixtures with Newcastle and Leeds as more promising so anything from this clash with Arsenal will be a bonus and the stakes could lead to a tentative affair.

Nuno Santo’s side have been much tougher to break down at the London Stadium, where they are unbeaten in six and that includes draws with Manchester City and Manchester United.

That shows that they are difficult opponents and they may be able to frustrate Arsenal for large periods, especially as the Gunners are often reluctant to let go.

Mikel Arteta’s men edged a cagey Champions League semi-final against Atletico in midweek, winning 1-0, and that means six of their last eight victories have finished 1-0 or 2-0.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners in November's reverse fixture and none of their last seven away games have featured more than three goals, which points to a low-scoring success.

The Gunners continue to be well disciplined defensively - they have kept five clean sheets in their last eight matches - while West Ham have fired blanks in two of their last three league games against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Both teams will be desperate not to lose so it may take time before the deadlock is broken and if Arsenal strike first they are likely to control matters as they so often do.

Saka set for another starring role

Having Bukayo Saka back to full fitness is huge for Arsenal and having been sidelined for the most of April, he has come back fresh and firing.

Saka scored and provided an assist in the first half of last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Fulham before being substituted at half time and he claimed the only goal in Tuesday’s gritty 1-0 success over Atletico.

The England international has five goals and five assists in 11 league meetings with the Hammers and looks primed to bolster that tally.

Summerville may have to prioritise defensive duties

West Ham will be relying on Crysencio Summerville to provide their spark but he may have to help left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf in dealing with Saka and that could lead to a card.

Summerville has been shown a card in his last two meetings with the Gunners and his booking against Brentford last time out was his fifth of the Premier League campaign.

West Ham vs Arsenal Bet Builder

Arsenal to win

The Gunners are closing in on the Premier League title and they scored 11 goals in winning on their last two visits to the London Stadium.

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

Saka has ten goal contributions in 11 Premier League meetings with West Ham and he arrives having scored in his last two matches against Fulham and Atletico Madrid.

Mateus Fernandes to be shown a card

The Hammers midfielder has a tough job on his hands and he has been booked in seven of his 33 Premier League appearances this season.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for West Ham vs Arsenal

♦ Arsenal have won their last two away league games against West Ham

♦ Each of Arsenal's last 16 matches have featured three goals or fewer

♦ Three of the last five meetings have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ West Ham have failed to score in three of their last five matches

♦ The Hammers have lost all five of their London derbies at home this season

West Ham vs Arsenal betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds West Ham 17-4 Arsenal 3-5 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Ham vs Arsenal team news and predicted line-ups

West Ham

The Hammers are virtually at full-strength, with goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski the only confirmed absentee.

Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.

Subs: Wan-Bissaka, Wilson, Scarles, Magassa, Traore, Todibo, Lamadrid, Kante.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are now fit again, with Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber Arsenal’s only confirmed absentees.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Subs: Lewis-Skelly, Calafiori, Trossard, Madueke, Martinelli, Havertz, Mosquera, Gabriel Jesus.

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FAQs

When is West Ham vs Arsenal in the Premier League?

West Ham vs Arsenal takes place on Sunday, May 10 and kicks off at 4.30pm BST.

Where is West Ham vs Arsenal being played?

The venue for the game is the London Stadium, London.

Where can I watch West Ham vs Arsenal?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for West Ham vs Arsenal?

West Ham are 17-4 to win, Arsenal are a 3-5 chance and the draw is 31-10 with bet365.

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