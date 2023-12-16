West Ham v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips: Hammers to make home advantage count

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the West Ham v Wolves. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Wolves

You can watch West Ham v Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham to win & both teams to score

1pt 16-5 Hills



West Ham v Wolves odds

West Ham 11-10

Wolves 12-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham

West Ham could recall goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Edson Alvarez has a hip issue and faces a fitness test.

Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri could return for Wolves and Gary O'Neil has reported no fresh injury concerns.

West Ham v Wolves predictions

West Ham have produced a mixed bag of results over recent weeks, and in between impressive victories in the league at Tottenham and at home to Freiburg in the Europa League, they were thrashed 5-0 on their travels at Fulham.

That heavy defeat at Craven Cottage is the only loss David Moyes's side have suffered in their last eight in all competitions. Six of the other seven ended in victory, and they will be hoping to produce another positive result and performance when Wolves visit the London Stadium.

The Hammers certainly have a good recent record when facing Wolves in the capital, as they have won their last three home meetings with the Molineux outfit, a run highlighted by a 4-0 victory in September 2020.

Like West Ham, Wolves have also had some up and down results this season, as they have beaten Manchester City and Tottenham but also lost at struggling Sheffield United.

Gary O'Neil's side are much better on home soil than they are on their travels, as they have lost four of their last five road games and have won only once away from home since August.

While results have been a problem away from home for Wolves, goals certainly haven't. They have scored in eight road games on the spin and in a total of 17 matches in a row. The last time they failed to score was in their opening match of the season at Manchester United.

This has all the makings of an open match between two sides who appear better going forward than they are defensively, but with home advantage, the Hammers should have enough to come out on top.

One man who certainly enjoys facing Wolves is Jarrod Bowen, who has scored three goals in his last three appearances against Sunday's visitors at the London Stadium.

The England international is West Ham's top scorer this season, netting nine times in 15 Premier League appearances, and in the continued absence of Michail Antonio through injury, he could once again provide the host's main goalscoring threat.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of West Ham's last seven Premier League wins

Probable teams

West Ham (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta

Substitutes: Anang, Cresswell, Fornals, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Mubama, Benrahma

Wolves: (3-4-3): Sa; Toti, Dawson, Kilman; Semedo, Gomes, Traore, Bueno; Hwang, Cunha, Sarabia

Substitutes: Chirewa, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Doyle, Bellegarde, Kalajdzic

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Wolves

Star man Hee-chan Hwang

Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang

Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang

Card magnet Craig Dawson

Assist ace Pablo Sarabia

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

West Ham v Wolves b et builder predictions

West Ham to win

West Ham have won six of their last eight across all competitions and are unbeaten at the London Stadium since the end of October. The Hammers have also won their last three home meetings with Wolves.

Both teams to score

West Ham have gone nine Premier League matches without a clean sheet, while Wolves have scored in 17 matches on the spin across league and cup, including in eight consecutive road fixtures.

Jarrod Bowen to score

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's leading scorer this season with nine Premier League goals and he has three in his last three appearances against Wolves at the London Stadium - a run he can extend on Sunday.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

