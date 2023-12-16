West Ham v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips: Hammers to make home advantage count
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for West Ham v Wolves. Analysis of form and stats + £30 Unibet betting offer
Where to watch West Ham v Wolves
You can watch West Ham v Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17, live on Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday
Match prediction & best bet
West Ham to win & both teams to score
1pt 16-5 Hills
West Ham v Wolves odds
West Ham 11-10
Wolves 12-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Ham v Wolves team news
West Ham
West Ham could recall goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Edson Alvarez has a hip issue and faces a fitness test.
Wolves
Rayan Ait-Nouri could return for Wolves and Gary O'Neil has reported no fresh injury concerns.
West Ham v Wolves predictions
West Ham have produced a mixed bag of results over recent weeks, and in between impressive victories in the league at Tottenham and at home to Freiburg in the Europa League, they were thrashed 5-0 on their travels at Fulham.
That heavy defeat at Craven Cottage is the only loss David Moyes's side have suffered in their last eight in all competitions. Six of the other seven ended in victory, and they will be hoping to produce another positive result and performance when Wolves visit the London Stadium.
The Hammers certainly have a good recent record when facing Wolves in the capital, as they have won their last three home meetings with the Molineux outfit, a run highlighted by a 4-0 victory in September 2020.
Like West Ham, Wolves have also had some up and down results this season, as they have beaten Manchester City and Tottenham but also lost at struggling Sheffield United.
Gary O'Neil's side are much better on home soil than they are on their travels, as they have lost four of their last five road games and have won only once away from home since August.
While results have been a problem away from home for Wolves, goals certainly haven't. They have scored in eight road games on the spin and in a total of 17 matches in a row. The last time they failed to score was in their opening match of the season at Manchester United.
This has all the makings of an open match between two sides who appear better going forward than they are defensively, but with home advantage, the Hammers should have enough to come out on top.
One man who certainly enjoys facing Wolves is Jarrod Bowen, who has scored three goals in his last three appearances against Sunday's visitors at the London Stadium.
The England international is West Ham's top scorer this season, netting nine times in 15 Premier League appearances, and in the continued absence of Michail Antonio through injury, he could once again provide the host's main goalscoring threat.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in six of West Ham's last seven Premier League wins
Probable teams
West Ham (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta
Substitutes: Anang, Cresswell, Fornals, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Mubama, Benrahma
Wolves: (3-4-3): Sa; Toti, Dawson, Kilman; Semedo, Gomes, Traore, Bueno; Hwang, Cunha, Sarabia
Substitutes: Chirewa, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Doyle, Bellegarde, Kalajdzic
Inside info
West Ham
Star man Jarrod Bowen
Top scorer Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta
Card magnet Edson Alvarez
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Wolves
Star man Hee-chan Hwang
Top scorer Hee-chan Hwang
Penalty taker Hee-chan Hwang
Card magnet Craig Dawson
Assist ace Pablo Sarabia
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
West Ham v Wolves bet builder predictions
West Ham to win
West Ham have won six of their last eight across all competitions and are unbeaten at the London Stadium since the end of October. The Hammers have also won their last three home meetings with Wolves.
Both teams to score
West Ham have gone nine Premier League matches without a clean sheet, while Wolves have scored in 17 matches on the spin across league and cup, including in eight consecutive road fixtures.
Jarrod Bowen to score
Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's leading scorer this season with nine Premier League goals and he has three in his last three appearances against Wolves at the London Stadium - a run he can extend on Sunday.
Pays out at 15-2 with bet365
Published on 16 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 17:34, 16 December 2023
