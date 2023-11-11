West Ham v Nottingham Forest Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the West Ham v Nottingham Forest match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Nottingham Forest

You can watch West Ham v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday November 12, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event at 2pm

Match prediction & best bet

Jarrod Bowen to score at any time

2pts 21-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

You can bet on West Ham v Nottingham Forest here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

West Ham v Nottingham Forest odds

West Ham 20-23

Nottingham Forest 16-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Nottingham Forest team news

West Ham

Centre-back Kurt Zouma is the only fitness doubt for the Hammers. Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez are available after serving one-match suspensions in last weekend's defeat at Brentford.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper could name the same 11 who started the win over Aston Villa as Chris Wood, Felipe, Gonzalo Montiel, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi are still injured.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest predictions

West Ham's epic run to Europa Conference League glory last season undoubtedly had a negative impact on their Premier League performances as the Hammers finished 14th, just six points above the relegation zone.

Manager David Moyes will be wary of a similar issue this term and, after Thursday's hard-fought Europa League win over Olympiakos, his side are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak in the league.

West Ham are strong favourites to see off Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium although they are not the most convincing odds-on shots of the weekend.

Forest have struggled away from home since returning to the Premier League. Their only victory on their travels last season came at bottom club Southampton and this term they have lost four of their first six on the road.

However, those defeats came at Arsenal, Manchester United – where Forest lost 3-2 after leading 2-0 inside four minutes – Manchester City and Liverpool, and Steve Cooper's side have also won 1-0 at Chelsea and drawn 0-0 at Crystal Palace.

They ended a six-game winless run in the top flight, which included draws with Burnley, Brentford, Palace and Luton, by upsetting highflying Aston Villa 2-0 last weekend and will be confident of causing problems for their inconsistent hosts.

West Ham took ten points from their first four Premier League matches this season, extending their Conference League final feelgood factor with 3-1 wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

Since then, however, they have picked up just four points in seven outings and three of those came in a 2-0 home win over lowly Sheffield United.

Defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as a 4-1 loss at in-form Villa, were perhaps understandable and West Ham fought back to claim a 2-2 draw with Newcastle just three days after October's Europa League trip to Freiburg.

An excellent 3-1 EFL Cup win over Arsenal eased the pressure on Moyes and the Hammers have the chance to get their league campaign back on track in upcoming fixtures against Forest, Burnley and Palace.

In a tricky betting heat, the best option may be to back West Ham's top scorer Jarrod Bowen to find the net.

The Conference League final hero scored only six league goals in 36 starts last season and has already eclipsed that tally with seven goals in 11 outings this term. Bowen is averaging just under three shots per league game, easily the most of any West Ham player, and poses a major threat to poor travellers Forest.

Key stat

Jarrod Bowen has scored in four of West Ham's last six Premier League matches.

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Subs: Kudus, Benrahma, Cresswell, Kehrer, Fornals, Ogbonna, Ings

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Elanga

Subs: Tavares, Williams, Yates, Danilo, Aurier, Boly, Kouyate

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Nayef Aguerd

Nottingham Forest

Star man Taiwo Awoniyi

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahim Sangare

West Ham v Nottingham Forest b et builder predictions

Half-time draw

Nottingham Forest have not conceded a first-half goal in four of their last five league games and they can stand firm until the break at the London Stadium

Ibrahim Sangare to be shown a card

A fierce midfield battle is expected in east London and Forest's Sangare, booked in four of his first seven Premier League appearances, should be in the thick of it

Edson Alvarez to be shown a card

West Ham's Alvarez has already racked up a suspension for five yellow cards in the league this season and he has also been cautioned in both of his Europa League starts

Pays out at 25-1 with Paddy Power

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on West Ham v Nottingham Forest

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on West Ham v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.