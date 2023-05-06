West Ham v Manchester United predictions and odds: Rashford could hurt Hammers again
Best bet
Marcus Rashford first goalscorer
1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
West Ham v Manchester United odds
West Ham 12-5
Manchester United 21-20
Draw 11-4
West Ham v Manchester United team news
West Ham
Vladimir Coufal suffered a hamstring strain at Manchester City and is likely to join Kurt Zouma and Gianluca Scamacca on the sidelines. Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd should return after illness.
Manchester United
Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Tom Heaton are injured. Alejandro Garnacho is back in training but unlikely to feature.
West Ham v Manchester United predictions
West Ham and Manchester United both suffered midweek defeats in the Premier League and both clubs have a point to prove at the London Stadium on Sunday.
David Moyes's preparations for the Hammers' daunting trip to Manchester City on Wednesday were disrupted when key players Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd fell ill.
His depleted side battled well in a goalless first half against the champions before conceding three second-half goals, a day before United boss Erik ten Hag saw his team lose at Brighton as Alexis Mac Allister converted a 99th-minute penalty.
Moyes will be keen to cause more problems for his former club and if the Hammers are back to full strength they have the potential to compete with the Red Devils.
They came back from 2-0 down inside ten minutes to draw 2-2 with Arsenal and were unfortunate to lose 2-1 at home to Liverpool on April 26 although their overall record in big games this season is woeful.
West Ham have taken just three points from 11 matches against the Premier League's big six. Newcastle and Brighton, the teams intent on breaking up the big six, have thumped them 5-1 and 4-0 since the turn of the year and the Hammers' defensive deficiencies were also exposed in a 4-3 loss at Crystal Palace before the trip to City.
Manchester United had been on a decent run in the league before Luke Shaw's handball deep into injury time gave Brighton the opportunity to seal three points on Thursday.
Despite the absence of first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, United had won four of their previous five matches to nil and they have been ruthless against the weaker teams in the division.
Ten Hag's men have won 11 and drawn two of their 13 matches against teams who started the weekend in the bottom eight, including away wins against Wolves, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton.
Three of those road wins were by a 1-0 margin and another two finished 2-0 so goals backers should be wary, especially as the Red Devils won October's reverse fixture against West Ham 1-0.
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game that day and the England man, one short of 30 goals in all competitions for United this season, is worth backing to break the deadlock.
Rashford also notched the winner at home to West Ham in January 2022 and he was a constant menace down the left flank against Brighton, racking up five attempts at goal and forcing goalkeeper Jason Steele into a couple of saves.
Key stat
West Ham have kept only two clean sheets in 18 matches against top-half teams this season
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Subs: Ings, Downes, Fornals, Emerson, Lanzini, Cornet, Johnson
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Subs: Malacia, Maguire, Weghorst, Sabitzer, Fred, Williams, Sancho
Inside info
West Ham
Penalty taker Said Benrahma
Assist ace Said Benrahma
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Declan Rice
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof
Card magnet Casemiro
