West Ham v Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: Expect open contest at London Stadium

Where to watch West Ham v Man Utd

You can watch West Ham v Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday December 23, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports

West Ham v Man Utd odds

West Ham 13-8

Manchester United 13-8

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Man Utd team news

West Ham

Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet should be available after illness but striker Michail Antonio remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes returns from suspension but Diogo Dalot is banned after his red card against Liverpool. Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial are doubts but Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo are injured.

West Ham v Man Utd predictions

David Moyes knows all about the pressure of managing Manchester United and his West Ham side are aiming to increase the heat on Erik ten Hag with a Premier League victory over the Red Devils at the London Stadium.

The sacking of Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper propelled Ten Hag to favouritism in the betting on the next top-flight manager to leave his job.

That was despite United's unexpected 0-0 draw at Liverpool last weekend when the Reds, sent off at odds of 1-3, racked up 34 shots but were unable to beat Andre Onana.

Liverpool took their frustration out on West Ham in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final at Anfield, beating a much-changed Hammers side 5-1.

That cup exit should not detract from a positive December effort from Moyes's men, who can go above United with a home win on Saturday.

West Ham, last season's Europa Conference League winners, also have European football to look forward to in the new year, unlike the Red Devils, who finished bottom of their Champions League group.

The Hammers are into the last 16 of the Europa League and, again unlike United, they can reflect on a successful summer transfer window following the sale of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal.

James Ward-Prowse has contributed three goals and five assists in his first 16 league appearances for the east London club and former Ajax pair Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus have settled into English football impressively.

A front three of Kudus, top scorer Jarrod Bowen and the classy Lucas Paqueta should be confident of troubling a depleted visiting defence although West Ham are far from secure at the back themselves.

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score has been a winning bet in all seven of their games against top-half teams this season and their results since the start of November include a 3-2 defeat at Brentford, a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, a 5-0 rout at Fulham and last weekend's 3-0 home victory against Wolves.

Manchester United's league matches have been relatively dour, certainly compared with their six Champions League Group A games in which they scored 12 goals but conceded 15.

But, while a 0-0 draw at Anfield last time out was a decent result, Ten Hag cannot afford to sit back against the Hammers so an entertaining contest looks likely.

His side have shown glimpses of attacking quality recently, winning 3-0 at Everton in the final week of November and amassing 28 shots in this month's 2-1 home win over Chelsea, but West Ham also carry a significant goal threat.

Key stat

There have been three or more goals in 13 of West Ham's 17 Premier League matches this season

Probable teams

West Ham (4-3-3): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Subs: Fornals, Benrahma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Johnson, Ings, Cresswell

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Antony, Amrabat, Evans, Pellistri, Mejbri, Martial, Reguilon

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Lucas Paqueta

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Lucas Paqueta

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Luke Shaw

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

West Ham v Man Utd b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

All seven of West Ham's Premier League games against top-half clubs this season have featured goals at both ends

Jarrod Bowen to score at any time

The in-form Hammers forward has scored in six of his last eight domestic appearances including the EFL Cup ties against Arsenal and Liverpool

Alejandro Garnacho to have a shot on target

The United winger has had 18 shots in his last five league outings, including eight in the home win over Chelsea, and he scored a glorious overhead kick in their last away win at Everton

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

