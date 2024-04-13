West Ham v Fulham prediction, betting odds and tips: Stalemate looks likely
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for West Ham v Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on West Ham v Fulham
Sunday 2pm
Best bet
Draw
1pt 27-10 Hills
West Ham v Fulham odds
West Ham 7-5
Fulham 15-8
Draw 27-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Ham v Fulham team news
West Ham
Jarrod Bowen, Alphonse Areola and Kalvin Phillips are confirmed absentees while Konstantinos Mavropanos is a doubt.
Fulham
Armando Broja has recovered from a knock to leave Fulham with a clean bill of health.
West Ham v Fulham predictions
West Ham were humbled by Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, losing the shot count 33-1, as they were beaten 2-0 on the road by Xabi Alonso’s side in the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Hammers should relish a return to the London Stadium but may have to settle for a point as they host Fulham.
Marco Silva’s side have been solid this season and while they have won only one of their last 15 away games, they have picked up five stalemates on the road this term.
David Moyes’s Hammers side have also had to settle for a point seven times from 16 home games and their second leg against Leverkusen on Thursday may well overshadow this clash.
The absence of star player Jarrod Bowen is also a big blow for West Ham and without him they may lack a cutting edge.
Fulham, by contrast, have no reported injury concerns and the visitors' freshness is a big boost for their chances.
Take the Cottagers to pick up a point against a West Ham team who may suffer the effects of their European exploits.
Key stat
West Ham have drawn six of their last nine home games
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 April 2024inPremier League
Last updated 16:40, 13 April 2024
- Saturday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Premier League latest title news, odds and reaction: Liverpool now third favourites
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Saturday's Premier League shots, assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
- Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Saturday's 3pm kick-offs
- Premier League latest title news, odds and reaction: Liverpool now third favourites
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses