West Ham v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips: Hammers should extend their hot streak

Where to watch West Ham v Brighton

You can watch West Ham v Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday January 2, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham

1pt 29-20 Betfair

West Ham v Brighton odds

West Ham 29-20

Brighton 9-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Brighton team news

West Ham

Lucas Paqueta, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are doubts while Mohammed Kudus will not feature as he joins up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations. Michail Antonio is injured.

Brighton

Lewis Dunk is suspended and Igor Julio and Facundo Buonanotte will be assessed. The Seagulls are missing the injured Joel Veltman, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Solly March, Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey.

West Ham v Brighton predictions

West Ham finished 2023 with a flourish, beating Wolves, Manchester United and Arsenal to nil in their last three Premier League fixtures, and they can kick off the new year with a home win over Brighton.

Thursday's 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium took the Hammers into sixth place, three points clear of the Seagulls, who cruised to a 4-2 win against Tottenham the same night.

An exciting 2024 is in prospect for West Ham and Brighton, who both won their Europa League groups, advancing to the last 16 of the competition.

In the short term, however, the Seagulls' squad is stretched by injuries and their defence, never secure at the best of times, is weakened by the suspension of captain Lewis Dunk.

The Hammers are likely to be missing a couple of their gems as Lucas Paqueta came off with a knee injury in the first half at Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus is preparing for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

But their victory against the Gunners was a team effort and they have been in terrific form since suffering three straight autumn defeats to Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford.

West Ham have won six of their eight subsequent league matches, seeing off Wolves 3-0 and Manchester United 2-0 at the London Stadium before their 2-0 win at Arsenal.

The Gunners had 30 attempts at goal and much of the action occurred in the West Ham penalty area but David Moyes's men defended superbly and took their chances, as they had in their 2-1 win at Spurs on December 7.

Brighton generally lack that kind of ruthlessness and their victory over Tottenham, helped by two penalties converted by Joao Pedro, ended a lean run of form for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Five of the Seagulls' last ten league games have ended 1-1, including their meetings with Burnley and Sheffield United, the bottom two in the division.

Their last three away trips, all to London, produced a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, a 2-0 loss at Arsenal, where Brighton mustered only one shot on target, and a 1-1 draw at rivals Crystal Palace, where Danny Welbeck equalised in the final ten minutes.

The Seagulls' road record this term also includes a 6-1 rout at Aston Villa at the end of September and West Ham, who won August's reverse fixture 3-1, look primed to complete the double over Brighton.

Key stat

West Ham have won six of their last eight Premier League matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Bowen

Subs: Kehrer, Johnson, Cresswell, Ings, Mubama, Cornet, Aguerd

Brighton (4-3-2-1): Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro

Subs: Buonanotte, Julio, Welbeck, Moder, Dahoud, Barrington, Baker-Boaitey

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Konstantinos Mavropanos

Brighton

Star man Joao Pedro

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet James Milner

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Paul van Hecke

West Ham v Brighton b et builder predictions

West Ham

The Hammers have beaten Wolves, Manchester United and Arsenal in their last three games and should be too strong for a severely depleted Brighton side

Both teams to score

The hosts may need to score more than once to secure victory as both teams have found the net in all but one of the Seagulls' 19 league games this season

Emerson to be shown a card

The West Ham left-back has picked up seven yellow cards in 17 Premier League starts this term and was booked in two of his last four Europa League outings

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

