West Ham v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips: Bournemouth set for a Hammer blow

Where to watch West Ham v Bournemouth

You can watch West Ham v Bournemouth in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Thursday February 1, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham

2pts 29-20 Betfair

West Ham v Bournemouth odds

West Ham 29-20

Bournemouth 15-8

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Bournemouth team news

West Ham

Vladimir Coufal and Said Benrahma are suspended but Mohammed Kudus could feature following Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations exit. Edson Alvarez is doubtful and Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are out, but on-loan Kalvin Phillips could make his debut.

Bournemouth

James Hill, Max Aarons, Tyler Adams and Ryan Fredericks are out. Dango Ouattara is only just back from Afcon so is unlikely to feature.

West Ham v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth have made good ground this season after securing their Premier League status in the closing weeks of last term, but their strong finish to 2023 was always going to be difficult to maintain and they face another tough test at West Ham.

The Cherries won six of their final seven matches of the year and were denied only by a late Aston Villa goal in the one fixture from which they failed to gain a full return.

However, a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham and a 4-0 thumping at home to leaders Liverpool demonstrated there is much to do if they are to finish in the top half this term and a trip to the Hammers should provide another stern examination, especially as the Cherries have lost all four of their away games against members of the top seven, and their fortunes on the road could be described as mixed.

Andoni Iraola's side won four away games on the bounce at Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the run-up to Christmas, but conceded at least three times in five of their other six.

Striker Dominic Solanke has shouldered much of the goalscoring burden with 12 goals, including a hat-trick at Old Trafford, but the gaps that have regularly been appearing at the back are a cause for concern.

Jurgen Klopp's side had few problems putting them to the sword the week before last and while morale will have been boosted by a 5-0 FA Cup win over Championship Swansea, questions remain as to whether Bournemouth can compete against top-class opposition.

West Ham may not quite fit into that bracket but they are a better-than-average Premier League side and the loan acquisition of Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips makes them stronger still.

One defeat in their last ten league matches builds a strong foundation for David Moyes' side to make a top-six push at least, and lines can probably be drawn through a 2-2 draw at bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, where they conceded a 103rd-minute penalty, and a cup loss at Bristol City in which they played 40 minutes with ten men.

Back on their own patch, where they have lost just twice this season, they should be a lot stronger and could be too hot for the Cherries to handle.

Key stat

West Ham have lost just one of their last ten Premier League matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Johnson, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Ings

Subs: Kudus, Mubama, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Cornet, Scarles, Marshall

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke

Subs: Billing, Kelly, Kluivert, Moore, Brooks, Mepham, Kilkenny

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Card magnet Emerson

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Bournemouth

Star man Dominic Solanke

Top scorer Dominic Solanke

Penalty taker Dominic Solanke

Card magnet Marcos Senesi

Assist ace Dominic Solanke

Set-piece aerial threat Marcos Senesi

West Ham v Bournemouth b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Nine of Bournemouth's ten league away games have featured at least three goals and this one could follow that pattern

James Ward-Prowse to score or assist

The former Southampton star has scored four goals and set up six this season and can be the Hammers' chief architect once again

Marcos Senesi to commit two or more fouls

The combative Cherries defender committed five fouls in their last league game at Tottenham and two in last week's FA Cup win over Swansea

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

