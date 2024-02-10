West Ham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for West Ham v Arsenal.
Where to watch West Ham v Arsenal
You can watch West Ham v Arsenal in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, February 11, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League
Match prediction & best bet
West Ham or draw double chance
1pt 31-20
West Ham v Arsenal odds
West Ham 11-2
Arsenal 8-15
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
West Ham v Arsenal team news
West Ham
Michail Antonio is still out with a knee injury and the game could come too early for Lucas Paqueta. Alphonse Areola is expected to play despite suffering a bang on the head at Manchester United last week.
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka should shake off a knock and Gabriel Jesus faces a fitness test. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are out, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is available after returning from the Asian Cup
West Ham v Arsenal predictions
There were delirious scenes at the Emirates last week when Arsenal beat Liverpool as the 3-1 victory put the Gunners two points behind the Reds and right in the title race.
But while the result was undoubtedly a shot in the arm for Mikel Arteta's side, that success will only go so far if they cannot build on it and there is a decent chance they could be frustrated when they head to West Ham.
The win over Jurgen Klopp's side illustrated how Arsenal can rise to the big occasion, but they still have questions to answer when it comes to their away form and the Hammers, who have lost just one of their last nine league games at the London Stadium, look to have been too easily dismissed.
The Gunners, who were leapfrogged by champions Manchester City following the Citizens' 3-1 victory at Brentford on Monday, have claimed six away wins in the league this season, but five of them have come against teams who started this weekend in the bottom seven.
Of course, these are exactly the sort of games they are expected to win, but Bournemouth, who were 12th on Saturday morning, are the highest-ranked team Arteta's boys have seen off on the road.
They have already paid the price for taking the Hammers lightly this season when they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat in December and they were then exposed to their hosts' fighting qualities in April, when an early two-goal lead was surrendered in a 2-2 draw which was one of several late blows to the Gunners' title push.
David Moyes's side fell to a 3-0 loss at Manchester United last week, but that was only their second defeat in their last 12 matches and home wins without conceding against Wolves and United just before Christmas were strong results.
Crystal Palace, Brighton and Bournemouth left with a point, meaning it could be a leap of faith to go for a West Ham win, but backing them on the double chance where a draw would also be a winner could be the way forward.
The West Ham crowd tend to be in their element in big games like this and it is likely to be a big test of the Gunners' resolve in which we should learn a lot about their mentality.
There were plenty of people at the Emirates who got carried away about Arsenal last week. Perhaps the bookmakers have this week as well.
Key stat
West Ham have lost one of their last nine league home matches
Probable teams
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen
Subs: Cornet, Phillips, Ings, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Mubama
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Subs: Tomiyasu, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jesus
Inside info
West Ham
Star man Jarrod Bowen
Top scorer Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Card magnet Edson Alvarez
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Martin Odegaard
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
West Ham v Arsenal bet builder predictions
Over 2.5 goals
Six of the last eight meetings have produced at least three goals and Arsenal's last three league matches have featured 12 goals
Mohammed Kudus to score at any time
The West Ham forward has settled in well after joining from Ajax and a seventh league goal could arrive after he scored twice in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations
Over 5.5 Arsenal corners
Manchester City are the only top-flight team who boast a higher average number of away corners than Arsenal's 7.36 per game and they should claim at least six on their trip to the London Stadium
Pays out at 15-1
