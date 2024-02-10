West Ham v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Ham v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch West Ham v Arsenal

You can watch West Ham v Arsenal in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, February 11, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham or draw double chance

1pt 31-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on West Ham v Arsenal here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

West Ham v Arsenal odds

West Ham 11-2

Arsenal 8-15

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham

Michail Antonio is still out with a knee injury and the game could come too early for Lucas Paqueta. Alphonse Areola is expected to play despite suffering a bang on the head at Manchester United last week.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka should shake off a knock and Gabriel Jesus faces a fitness test. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey are out, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is available after returning from the Asian Cup

West Ham v Arsenal predictions

There were delirious scenes at the Emirates last week when Arsenal beat Liverpool as the 3-1 victory put the Gunners two points behind the Reds and right in the title race.

But while the result was undoubtedly a shot in the arm for Mikel Arteta's side, that success will only go so far if they cannot build on it and there is a decent chance they could be frustrated when they head to West Ham.

The win over Jurgen Klopp's side illustrated how Arsenal can rise to the big occasion, but they still have questions to answer when it comes to their away form and the Hammers, who have lost just one of their last nine league games at the London Stadium, look to have been too easily dismissed.

The Gunners, who were leapfrogged by champions Manchester City following the Citizens' 3-1 victory at Brentford on Monday, have claimed six away wins in the league this season, but five of them have come against teams who started this weekend in the bottom seven.

Of course, these are exactly the sort of games they are expected to win, but Bournemouth, who were 12th on Saturday morning, are the highest-ranked team Arteta's boys have seen off on the road.

They have already paid the price for taking the Hammers lightly this season when they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat in December and they were then exposed to their hosts' fighting qualities in April, when an early two-goal lead was surrendered in a 2-2 draw which was one of several late blows to the Gunners' title push.

David Moyes's side fell to a 3-0 loss at Manchester United last week, but that was only their second defeat in their last 12 matches and home wins without conceding against Wolves and United just before Christmas were strong results.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Bournemouth left with a point, meaning it could be a leap of faith to go for a West Ham win, but backing them on the double chance where a draw would also be a winner could be the way forward.

The West Ham crowd tend to be in their element in big games like this and it is likely to be a big test of the Gunners' resolve in which we should learn a lot about their mentality.

There were plenty of people at the Emirates who got carried away about Arsenal last week. Perhaps the bookmakers have this week as well.

Key stat

West Ham have lost one of their last nine league home matches

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen

Subs: Cornet, Phillips, Ings, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Mubama

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Tomiyasu, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Jesus

Inside info

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

West Ham v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Six of the last eight meetings have produced at least three goals and Arsenal's last three league matches have featured 12 goals

Mohammed Kudus to score at any time

The West Ham forward has settled in well after joining from Ajax and a seventh league goal could arrive after he scored twice in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations

Over 5.5 Arsenal corners

Manchester City are the only top-flight team who boast a higher average number of away corners than Arsenal's 7.36 per game and they should claim at least six on their trip to the London Stadium

Pays out at 15-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on West Ham v Arsenal

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on West Ham v Arsenal in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on West Ham v Arsenal this weekend.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.