West Ham v Arsenal predictions and odds: Gunners can ease nerves with another fast start

Where to watch West Ham v Arsenal

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham

Striker Gianluca Scamacca is set to have knee surgery but midfielder Lucas Paqueta is available.

Arsenal

William Saliba remains sidelined but Eddie Nketiah has recovered from an ankle injury. Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined.

West Ham v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dented by a breathless 2-2 draw at Liverpool last weekend but the Gunners have an outstanding record in London derbies this season and should be too sharp for Sunday's hosts West Ham.

Mikel Arteta's men have taken the capital by storm in 2022-23, winning nine of their ten matches against Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and the Hammers.

Arsenal dropped points in February's 1-1 draw at home to the Bees, whose late equaliser was "clearly offside" according to Arteta, but they have not put a foot wrong away from home against their London rivals.

The Gunners, 50-1 shots in the ante-post title betting, started their campaign with a 2-0 win at Palace and have also beaten Brentford 3-0, Chelsea 1-0, Tottenham 2-0 and Fulham 3-0 on the road.

It is 8-5 that Arsenal win at West Ham with a clean sheet but French centre-back William Saliba, whose partnership with Gabriel has been a huge factor in their success, is sidelined and his understudy Rob Holding gave away a soft penalty at Anfield last time out.

Instead, back the Gunners to be leading at half-time and full-time, something they have achieved in four of their last five league wins and looked to be on course for against Liverpool last Sunday.

A blistering start saw the visitors take a 2-0 lead inside half an hour and a similar level of performance should be too much for West Ham, especially as David Moyes's men had a Europa Conference League trip to Gent on Thursday.

The Hammers boss has a deeper squad than most of the clubs involved in the relegation battle but a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Belgium is hardly the ideal preparation for a clash with in-form Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The Hammers have claimed a couple of crucial 1-0 victories over Southampton and Fulham to take them clear of the bottom three for now, although Saints have been bottom of the table for much of the campaign and the Cottagers appear to be running out of steam.

West Ham's efforts against the stronger teams in the division make for grim reading. They drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham and away at Newcastle but lost their other five meetings with top-five clubs including a 5-1 rout by the Magpies in their most recent home fixture.

They also lost 4-0 against a slick Brighton side last month and could struggle to contain Arsenal, who have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight wins.

Martinelli is a particular menace for the Gunners down the left flank so Vladimir Coufal and Thilo Kehrer, West Ham's options at right-back, are worth considering at 7-2 and 4-1 to be shown a card.

Key stat

West Ham have won only one of their 12 matches against teams in the top eight

Probable teams

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Subs: Ings, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Downes, Lanzini, Cresswell, Cornet

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Kiwior, Nketiah, Vieira, Trossard, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Jorginho

Inside info

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Granit Xhaka

