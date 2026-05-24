West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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West Ham vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24

Kick-off 4pm

Venue London Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Football

West Ham are on the brink of relegation as they host Leeds in the final game of the Premier League season. Nuno Espirito Santo's men need to win this clash and hope that rivals Tottenham lose to Everton.

Leeds on paper have little to play for but consolidating their solid first campaign back in the top flight will be important for the Whites.

West Ham vs Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Mateus Fernandes to be shown a card

5-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Longshot

Mads Hermansen to be shown a card

17-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

West Ham vs Leeds preview

When West Ham moved to London Stadium, Karren Brady promised a "world-class team in a world-class stadium". Now they are on the brink of Premier League relegation for the first time since 2011 in a ground that is hated by many of their own fans.

Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in midweek has kept the Hammers’ faint hopes of staying up alive but they need to beat Leeds in this final game of the season and hope that Spurs lose to Everton.

Just seven miles separate the London Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so the whichever set of fans succumbs to the drop may be able to hear the jeers of their rivals celebrating their downfall.

Relegation has been on the cards for some time for the Hammers, who have never risen above 16th place in the table at any point in the season and have spent 31 of the 37 gameweeks in the drop zone.

A run of three wins, two draws and a loss in March and April rekindled hopes that Nuno Espirito Santo would be able to pull his team out of trouble but a run of three consecutive defeats since then has returned them to the precarious position that they now occupy.

One of the few positives for West Ham going into this crucial final-day clash with Leeds is that the Whites are experiencing something of an injury crisis, with key men Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all absent and question marks surrounding the fitness of Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk and Facundo Buonanotte.

On paper, Daniel Farke’s men have nothing to play for bar the extra financial incentive of finishing as high up the table as possible and as a result the Hammers are odds-on to secure a crucial victory in this clash.

However, the hosts are extremely hard to trust for win purposes and it may pay to side with goals considering the home side need to push for three points.

This duo put on a thrilling 2-2 draw in the FA Cup last month before West Ham came out on top on penalties and this game, on the biggest day in the Hammers’ recent history, may follow a similar pattern.

Fiery Fernandes a card candidate

Mateus Fernandes has been one of the few standouts in a disappointing West Ham campaign but the lack of mobility elsewhere in their midfield means that he has to cover a lot of ground defensively.

The 21-year-old has been booked seven times in 34 starts and looks a tempting proposition for another card in this crucial encounter.

Hermansen could take his time

If things do go West Ham's way, expect them to look to run out the clock as much as possible. That makes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen an interesting prospect to receive a card at a big price.

West Ham vs Leeds Bet Builder

Jarrod Bowen to score or assist

The 29-year-old will want to show Thomas Tuchel what he is missing by adding to his eight goals and ten assists this season

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score at any time

West Ham struggled to deal with Will Osula last weekend and the similarly physical Calvert-Lewin may add to his 14 league goals

Crysencio Summerville to win two or more fouls

The former Leeds man has been fouled 15 times in his last four games and is likely to be brought down at least twice

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for West Ham vs Leeds

♦ Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in six of the last seven meetings between these two

♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Leeds's last 12 away outings

♦ Leeds are unbeaten in their last eight league matches

♦ West Ham have only lost one of their last 19 final league games of the campaign at home

♦ Jarrod Bowen has assisted eight of West Ham's last 12 league goals

West Ham vs Leeds betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds West Ham 3-4 Leeds 31-10 Draw 31-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Ham vs Leeds team news and predicted line-ups

West Ham

Adama Traore is a major doubt with a thigh injury and Lukasz Fabianski remains out but other than that West Ham have a clean bill of health.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

Subs: Wilson, Kante, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Magassa, Scarles, Todibo

Leeds

Anton Stach, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Noah Okafor, Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff are all out while Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk and Facundo Buonanotte are doubts. Brenden Aaronson is fit.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson, Nmecha; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Bornauw, James, Byram, Piroe, Gnonto, Cresswell, Chadwick

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FAQs

When is West Ham vs Leeds in the Premier League?

West Ham vs Leeds takes place on Sunday, May 24, and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is West Ham vs Leeds being played?

The venue for the game is the London Stadium.

Where can I watch West Ham vs Leeds?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for West Ham vs Leeds?

West Ham are 3-4 to win, Leeds are a 31-10 chance and the draw is 31-10 with bet365.

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