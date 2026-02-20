West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

West Ham vs Bournemouth kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue London Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham's recent form has taken a major turn as they battle against Premier League relegation and they have taken ten points from their last five games, but they face a tough examination of their progress as they host Bournemouth.

The Cherries have been in fine form, going unbeaten in their last seven games, and they are eyeing up a first European qualification.

West Ham vs Bournemouth betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Bournemouth draw no bet

2pts Evs general

Bournemouth to win from behind

1pt 10-1 Hills

Best player bet

Eli Junior Kroupi anytime goalscorer

6-4 Paddy Power

Longshot

West Ham-Bournemouth double result

22-1 general

West Ham vs Bournemouth preview

No team in the Premier League have won more games in 2026 than Bournemouth and they can continue their impressive start to the calendar year with victory over strugglers West Ham.

Andoni Iraola’s men had a tough first half of the campaign as they reeled from losing Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Dango Ouattara and Kepa in the summer. The January departure of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City followed but the Cherries finally look to have a settled squad and they have been reaping the rewards.

Wins over Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton have followed, and a place in Europe looks a bigger possibility by the game for the ninth-placed visitors.

Bournemouth have also had 11 days between games, a real respite in such a congested schedule thanks to their early departure from the FA Cup.

West Ham by contrast were slogging out an extra-time away win over Burton last weekend in which they also lost midfielder Freddie Potts to a red card.

The Hammers may have picked up ten points from their last five Premier League games but their three wins have come against strugglers Tottenham and Burnley, and a Sunderland side who have been one of the worst teams in the league away from home.

They remain in the relegation zone and have dropped 20 points from winning positions this season, the most of any team in the league.

That is a concern against a Bournemouth side who have picked up 14 points after falling behind this term, the third-most in the league.

The Cherries’ attacking and man-to-man pressing approach leads to open games and both teams have scored in 12 of their last 13 matches but don’t discount the visitors even if the hosts take the lead.

They came from a goal behind to beat Everton 2-1 last time out and considering that West Ham surrendered a two-goal lead in their recent 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, they are hard to trust to see out a game.

No team have had more stalemates in the league than Bournemouth’s ten so they are worth siding with in the draw-no-bet market, while a saver on the tempting price for the Cherries to win from behind is also recommended.

Kroupi holds all the cards

There have not been many players who have made a bigger impact in a short time this season than Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, who has eight Premier League goals in just 876 minutes.

His goals per 90 minutes ratio of 0.82 can be bettered by only Erling Haaland and he looks a tempting price to find the net once more.

Hammers hard to fancy in second half

West Ham have shown a real propensity to disintegrate in the second half this season.

If only goals from the second 45 minutes counted then the Hammers would be bottom of the Premier League table. Their aggregate score in the second period this season is 13-31 and they may struggle against a Bournemouth team who have made a habit of finishing strongly recently.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in 12 of Bournemouth's last 13 games and West Ham have been more dynamic going forwards in recent weeks.

Over 2.5 goals

No team have seen more of their games go over 2.5 goals than West Ham's 17 of 26, although Bournemouth are just one behind with 16 of their 26 matches producing three or more goals.

Soungoutou Magassa to be shown a card

The young West Ham midfielder has been booked three times in 11 starts and may struggle against a dynamic Cherries side.

Pays out at 7-1 with bookie

Key stats for West Ham vs Bournemouth

♦ Only the top five have lost fewer games than Bournemouth's seven

♦ West Ham have won only six of the 14 matches in which they have taken the lead

♦ Both teams have scored in six of the Hammers' last seven games

♦ The last five meetings between these sides have finished as draws

♦ No Premier League team have used more players than West Ham's total of 32 this season

West Ham vs Bournemouth betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on West Ham vs Bournemouth in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds West Ham 11-8 Bournemouth 7-4 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

West Ham vs Bournemouth team news and predicted line-ups

West Ham

Jean-Clair Todibo returns from suspension but Freddie Potts was sent off in the FA Cup and misses this one. Pablo and Lukasz Fabianski are still injured.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa, Fernandes; Bowen, Castellanos, Summerville.

Subs: Walker-Peters, Scarles, Traore, Wilson, Kilman, Kante, Mayers.

Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert, Ben Gannon-Doak and Julio Soler are long-term absentees while Marcus Tavernier faces a fitness test.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Rayan, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson.

Subs: Toth, Brooks, Unal, Cook, Smith, Adams, Diakite.

