Tottenham v West Ham predictions: Spurs can get back on track with derby triumph

Team news

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur remain sidelined but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are back after Champions League and Premier League suspensions. Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnong are also missing.

West Ham

The Hammers will likely be without Maxwel Cornet, Kurt Zouma, Alphonse Areola and Lucas Paqueta. Nayef Aguerd will be assessed, while Gianluca Scamacca and Aaron Cresswell are working their way back to fitness.

Match preview

Punters have had to tread with caution when looking to back Tottenham in the Premier League this season, but a Spurs side plagued by inconsistency should have enough in their locker to see off London rivals West Ham on home soil.

It has been feast or famine for Tottenham since the turn of the year with their ten matches in 2023 yielding five wins and five defeats.

Things were looking up for the north London outfit at the start of the month when they recorded three wins on the spin against Fulham, Preston and, most notably, Manchester City. But any renewed optimism from that run has been blown away in the last week with Spurs going down 4-1 at Leicester in the league last weekend and then 1-0 at Milan in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

In fairness to Spurs, while they struggled to create much going forwards at the San Siro, that result was more a consequence of a terrific defensive performance from the Rossoneri and Tottenham's midfield deputies Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp coped with the occasion better than expected.

On Sunday, Skipp is likely to make way for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was suspended for the Milan contest, and while Rodrigo Bentancur's long-term absence is a blow, it should not prove too problematic.

Even though Spurs are struggling for consistency, they can draw confidence from the fact their London rivals are in a far more alarming situation.

West Ham have dug deep to pick up draws against Newcastle and Chelsea in their last two games but they have plenty of work still to do if they are to pull away from the drop zone.

The Hammers have managed only one win in their last ten league games and even that was against fellow strugglers Everton in what proved to be Frank Lampard's last game in charge of the Toffees.

They have been particularly poor at the back this term. Only Southampton (one) have kept fewer clean sheets than the Irons (four) in the Premier League and they are not helped by a handful of key players being unavailable for the trip across the capital.

Lucas Paqueta's absence is sure to be felt in midfield, while Kurt Zouma is still missing at the back and Nayef Aguerd's availability is also uncertain.

Even when at full-strength, West Ham have underperformed this season and Spurs look a decent bet at a shade of odds-on having won two of their three meetings with their London rivals in all competitions last term.

Key stat

West Ham have lost seven of their 11 league games on the road this season.

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane.

Subs: Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Royal, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura.

West Ham (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Johnson; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Benrahma; Antonio.

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Scamacca, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings.

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Ivan Perisic

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

West Ham

Penalty taker Said Benrahma

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Angelo Ogbonna

Card magnet Declan Rice

