Tottenham v Nottingham Forest predictions: Tough week could get worse for Spurs
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
Kick-off 3pm
Best bet
Nottingham Forest or draw double chance
1pt 15-8 BoyleSports, Coral, Hills
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest team news
Tottenham
Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are sidelined and Cristian Romero appeared to sustain an injury before receiving a red card in Wednesday's clash against Milan.
Nottingham Forest
Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Dean Henderson, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Taiwo Awoniyi, Gianluca Biancone and Omar Richards are ruled out.
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest predictions
Tottenham's dismal goalless draw with Milan leaves them facing up to the reality of another trophyless campaign and their week could get even worse after a Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest.
Spurs are odds-on favourites to shrug off a three-game winless sequence with a victory over 14th-placed Forest but it is hard to back them with any confidence.
Forest have generally struggled on their travels, taking six points from 12 away games, but they have lost just twice in nine league fixtures in 2023 and approach the weekend positioned four points above the drop zone.
Steve Cooper's side were 3-0 winners at home to Tottenham in the League Cup third round and could not have timed their visit to north London any better.
Tottenham will have had less than three days to recover from the physically and mentally draining experience of Wednesday evening and, barring a much-improved performance, it appears likely that their winless run will be extended.
Key stat
Tottenham have failed to win any of their last three matches
Probable teams
Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Subs: Austin, Porro, Tanganga, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sarr, Moura, Devine, Perisic.
Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Shelvey, Freuler, Colback; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Wood.
Subs: Dennis, Yates, Ayew, Mangala, Williams, Lingard, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge.
Inside info
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Oliver Skipp
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood
Card magnet Joe Worrall
Today's top sports betting stories
