Tottenham v Nottingham Forest predictions: Tough week could get worse for Spurs

When to bet on Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Nottingham Forest or draw double chance

1pt 15-8 BoyleSports, Coral, Hills

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest team news

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are sidelined and Cristian Romero appeared to sustain an injury before receiving a red card in Wednesday's clash against Milan.

Nottingham Forest

Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Dean Henderson, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Taiwo Awoniyi, Gianluca Biancone and Omar Richards are ruled out.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest predictions

Tottenham's dismal goalless draw with Milan leaves them facing up to the reality of another trophyless campaign and their week could get even worse after a Premier League clash at home to Nottingham Forest.

Spurs are odds-on favourites to shrug off a three-game winless sequence with a victory over 14th-placed Forest but it is hard to back them with any confidence.

Forest have generally struggled on their travels, taking six points from 12 away games, but they have lost just twice in nine league fixtures in 2023 and approach the weekend positioned four points above the drop zone.

Steve Cooper's side were 3-0 winners at home to Tottenham in the League Cup third round and could not have timed their visit to north London any better.

Tottenham will have had less than three days to recover from the physically and mentally draining experience of Wednesday evening and, barring a much-improved performance, it appears likely that their winless run will be extended.

Key stat

Tottenham have failed to win any of their last three matches

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Subs: Austin, Porro, Tanganga, Richarlison, Danjuma, Sarr, Moura, Devine, Perisic.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Shelvey, Freuler, Colback; Johnson, Gibbs-White; Wood.

Subs: Dennis, Yates, Ayew, Mangala, Williams, Lingard, Hennessey, Toffolo, Surridge.

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Oliver Skipp

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Card magnet Joe Worrall

