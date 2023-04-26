Tottenham v Manchester United predictions and odds: Spurs defence hard to trust after Newcastle humiliation

Where to watch Tottenham v Manchester United

Tottenham v Manchester United team news

Tottenham

Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Emerson Royal are injured. Clement Lenglet and Ryan Sessegnon are doubts and Fraser Forster may continue in goal in place of Hugo Lloris, who came off at half-time in the defeat at Newcastle.

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is a major doubt and United are also without the injured Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek. Harry Maguire returns from suspension.

Tottenham v Manchester United predictions

Tottenham's atrocious run of results against teams above them in the Premier League continued with a 6-1 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday and they may struggle to bounce back against another top-four club, Manchester United.

Spurs fans were disgruntled enough during the final weeks of Antonio Conte's time at the club but interim boss Cristian Stellini, Conte's former assistant, plumbed new depths.

A 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth was followed by an astonishing capitulation at St James' Park, where Newcastle scored five times in the first 21 minutes and Tottenham's captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was substituted at half-time.

Chairman Daniel Levy described the display as "wholly unacceptable" and Stellini was sacked on Monday with Ryan Mason stepping up for a second spell as caretaker manager.

Despite the disarray on and off the pitch, Tottenham's season cannot be written off just yet. A victory over United would put them three points behind the Red Devils and third-placed Newcastle, albeit having played two more games.

A more pessimistic assessment is that Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton's late-season form means Spurs may well finish as low as eighth – a poor effort given that they were third-favourites in the ante-post title betting and just 2-9 to make the top six at the start of term.

Tottenham have shortened a touch in the betting to beat United although that reflects the visitors' injury problems and weekend FA Cup exertions more than Mason's chances of masterminding a spectacular turnaround for Spurs.

Erik ten Hag, who has already won the EFL Cup in his first season in Manchester, steered his side to a penalty-shootout win over Brighton following a goalless 120 minutes in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

However, after a disappointing Europa League exit against Sevilla, when United blew a 2-0 lead in the final ten minutes of the home leg and suffered a 3-0 defeat in Spain, Ten Hag will be determined to secure Champions League qualification through the league.

United have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight league games but the exceptions were a 7-0 rout by Liverpool and 2-0 defeat at Newcastle and defensive injuries mean they look short enough in the betting.

Instead, back the visitors to score over 1.5 goals. Tottenham have conceded 19 times in seven meetings with the top four this term, also losing 2-1 at home to Liverpool and 2-0 at home to Villa. Even before their thumping at Newcastle, Spurs had gone six league games without a clean sheet and five of those were against teams in the bottom eight.

Key stat

Tottenham have lost six of their seven matches against teams in the Premier League's top four

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Subs: Danjuma, Richarlison, Devine, Perisic, Sarr, Sanchez, Tanganga

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Sabitzer, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Martial, Fernandes, Malacia, Sancho, Fred, Maguire, Pellistri

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford

Assist ace Christian Eriksen

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Luke Shaw

