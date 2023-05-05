Racing Post logo
Premier League

Tottenham v Crystal Palace predictions and odds: No end in sight to Spurs' struggles

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday

Roy Hodgson has got Crystal Palace moving up the table
Roy Hodgson has got Crystal Palace moving up the tableCredit: James Williamson - AMA

When to bet on Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Kick-off 3pm

Best bet

Crystal Palace or draw double chance
1pt Evs BoyleSports, Hills

Tottenham v Crystal Palace odds

Tottenham 4-5
Crystal Palace 13-4
Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham
Hugo Lloris remains a doubt and Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are out of contention. Oliver Skipp should continue.

Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha was taken off with a knock towards the end of Saturday's 4-3 win at home to West Ham. Nathaniel Clyne is a doubt and Nathan Ferguson will not play again this season.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace predictions

Crystal Palace have looked like a team transformed since reappointing Roy Hodgson and their strong run under the 75-year-old can continue at Tottenham.

Hodgson was summoned back to Palace with the clear objective of staving off the threat of relegation.

The Eagles hierarchy were understandably concerned with the club on a 13-game winless run but those fears have melted away under Hodgson, who has steered them to 13 points from six games.

Palace reached the 40-point mark by winning 4-3 at home to West Ham last Saturday and they look more than capable of offering a stern test to Spurs, who have taken just one point from the last four games.

Tottenham showed some spirit and quality during last Sunday's 4-3 loss at Liverpool, but their inability to defend properly has been an achilles heel for some time and it could allow Palace to add at least another point to their tally.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have avoided defeat in five of their last six matches

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Subs: Austin, Devine, Sanchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Sarr, Richarlison, Moura, Danjuma.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha.
Subs: Riedewald, Guaita, Sambi Lokonga, Mateta, Hughes, Tomkins, Richards, Milivojevic, Edouard.

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Ivan Perisic
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane
Card magnet Cristian Romero

Crystal Palace

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 5 May 2023Last updated 10:30, 5 May 2023
icon
