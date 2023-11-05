Tottenham v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Spurs can edge blockbuster derby

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Tottenham v Chelsea match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Tottenham v Chelsea

You can watch Tottenham v Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday 6th November, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham

3pts 23-20 general

Tottenham v Chelsea odds

Tottenham 23-20

Chelsea 23-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham v Chelsea team news

Tottenham

Left-backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are both injury doubts while Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain unavailable.

Chelsea

Chelsea have Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk available for selection again but Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are still sidelined.

Tottenham v Chelsea predictions

Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle on Saturday means Tottenham are the only side yet to lose in the Premier League this season and they can preserve their unbeaten start with victory over Chelsea in a blockbuster London derby.

Spurs dropped to second in the standings after Manchester City's 6-1 hammering of Bournemouth on Saturday but can return to the summit with victory over a Chelsea side locked in mid-table obscurity.

A London derby between these sides rarely disappoints but the latest installment has extra spice to it with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino returning to the club where he made his mark as a manager.

Pochettino led Spurs to second spot in the Premier League and a Champions League final between 2014 and 2019 but is in the infancy of his tenure with Chelsea, who are still a work in progress.

After a miserable 12th-placed finish last term, Chelsea were hoping to kick on under Pochettino this campaign and showed promise after a four-game unbeaten run which culminated in a respectable 2-2 draw with Arsenal last month.

But a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford followed last Saturday and getting this Chelsea crop to gel is no easy task.

One team who are having no issues with cohesion are Tottenham, who are enjoying their best start to a top-flight season since the 1960-61 campaign - a season in which they went on to win the title.

Spurs have won eight and drawn two of their opening ten Premier League fixtures and Ange Postecoglou has made an instant impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Lilywhites have won all four of their games, conceding only twice.

Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, Spurs also have not struggled in the final third, averaging 2.2 goals per game in the league.

Heung-min Son looks back to his best with eight league goals, while summer signing James Maddison has been an untouchable creative outlet, contributing five assists in ten games and generating 2.6 chances every 90 minutes.

Spurs ooze confidence right now and are overpriced to make it five Premier League wins in a row for the first time since December 2018 when, you guessed it, Pochettino was in the dugout.

It will likely be an unhappy return for the Argentinian, whose fragmented Blues side could be ruthlessly exposed again in north London.

Key stat

Ange Postecoglou is looking to become only the third manager to avoid defeat in his opening 11 Premier League fixtures after Frank Clark and Maurizio Sarri.

Probable teams

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.

Subs: Skipp, Gil, Dier, Lo Celso, Johnson, Philips, Veliz.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk.

Subs: Badiashile, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, James, Gusto, Maatsen.

Inside info

Tottenham

Star man Heung-Min Son

Top scorer Heung-Min Son

Penalty taker Heung-Min Son

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Raheem Sterling

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Marc Cucurella

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Tottenham v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

Tottenham have won all four of their home games in the Premier League this term and can stretch that to five wins against subpar Chelsea.

James Maddison to have a shot on target

James Maddison has earned plaudits for his creativity and assists this term but he has also racked up 28 shots in the league and can put one on target.

Conor Gallagher to be booked

Conor Gallagher has committed 20 fouls in the league this season and could go into the book when up against an industrious Spurs midfield.

Pays out at 13-2 with bet365

