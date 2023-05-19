Tottenham v Brentford predictions and odds: Back Bees to deny Spurs in entertaining draw

Where to watch Tottenham v Brentford

Tottenham v Brentford team news

Tottenham

Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga are doubts. Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined.

Brentford

Top scorer Ivan Toney starts his eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules. Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson and Thomas Strakosha are injured.

Tottenham v Brentford predictions

Tottenham take on Brentford in their final home Premier League fixture of a tumultuous season and Spurs fans will be wondering whether it is also the last home appearance for record goalscorer Harry Kane.

The striker is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with a summer move away from Tottenham, whose hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were ended by a run of four defeats in their last six matches.

Kane continues to do his bit, scoring nine times in his last ten games, but three of his last four goals came in a 6-1 rout at Newcastle, a 4-3 loss at Liverpool and last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, where he converted a 90th-minute penalty.

The England captain also scored in the damaging draws at Southampton and Everton either side of the March international break and there could be more frustration for Kane and his teammates this weekend.

Spurs will not have to face Brentford's 20-goal top scorer Ivan Toney, who starts his eight-month ban for breaches of the FA's betting rules, but the Bees will still fancy their chances against a home side who have conceded 17 goals in their last six league games.

That run includes a 3-2 home defeat to Bournemouth and a 2-2 draw with Manchester United when Tottenham came back from 2-0 down, just as they did in their Boxing Day fixture at Brentford.

The Bees are the Premier League's draw specialists with 14 stalemates in 36 games and only four of their 13 wins during an excellent campaign have come away from home.

They have won three of their last four matches, including last weekend's 2-0 home victory over West Ham when Toney was not involved, and they also beat Liverpool 3-1 in January without their top scorer.

Backing a score-draw looks the best bet given that nine of Tottenham's last ten league fixtures have featured goals at both ends.

Their six league draws this season consist of three 2-2s, two 1-1s and a 3-3 at Southampton while only one of Brentford's last eight stalemates was goalless.

Spurs have been consistent against the teams below them at home this term, winning ten out of 12 matches. However, they are staggering towards the finish line under Ryan Mason, their second interim manager since the acrimonious departure of Antonio Conte, and make little appeal against Brentford, who have already landed pre-season odds of 9-2 about a top-half finish.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Tottenham's last ten Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Forster; Royal, Romero, Lenglet; Porro, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Davies; Son, Kulusevski; Kane

Subs: Richarlison, Skipp, Sanchez, Perisic, Danjuma, Moura, Dier

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Subs: Jorgensen, Ajer, Roerslev, Dasilva, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Baptiste

Inside info

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Brentford

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

