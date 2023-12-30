Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips: Cherries' fine run to continue

When to bet

Kick-off 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Bournemouth or draw double chance

2pts Evs BoyleSports, Hills

Tottenham v Bournemouth predictions

Bournemouth have enjoyed a rapid ascent up the Premier League standings, progressing from 18th in early November to 12th on Boxing Day, and they could cause Tottenham problems on New Year's Eve.

It took time for Andoni Iraola to impose his methods on the Cherries but the club stuck by their man and have reaped the rewards with Bournemouth taking 19 points from a possible 21 in their last seven games.

As part of that run they have beaten Newcastle and Manchester United, while they managed to hold Aston Villa to a 2-2 draw on the south coast.

Tottenham hit a purple patch earlier in December, beating Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

But a 4-2 defeat away to Brighton last time out likely knocked their confidence and means they have failed to win three of their six games in December, so back Iraola's in-form visitors to avoid defeat in north London.

Tottenham v Bournemouth team news

Tottenham: James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero are sidelined for Spurs, while Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski are suspended. Oliver Skipp should return.

Bournemouth: Bournemouth are waiting on the fitness of Lewis Cook, while Tyler Adams, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez and Ryan Fredericks are all out along with Hamed Traore, who has malaria.

Tottenham v Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara; Christie, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

