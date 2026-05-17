Tottenham out to 8-1 for Premier League relegation as Newcastle defeat leaves West Ham on the brink

West Ham are 1-20 to be relegated from the Premier League after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle.

The Magpies raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes at St James' Park and closed out the victory despite a stunning second-half strike from West Ham's Valentin Castellanos.

The Hammers had been 6-1 for relegation at the start of the season but look poised to join Wolves (7-2) and Burnley (4-11) in the Championship next term.

Tottenham, eased to 8-1 from 3-1 for the drop, are two points clear of West Ham. Spurs have a far superior goal difference so even a draw at Chelsea on Tuesday would effectively seal their survival.

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford in Sunday's first game. Bruno Fernandes claimed his 20th assist of the league season as United sealed third place in the top flight.

It was the Red Devils' eighth victory in nine matches under their interim manager Michael Carrick, who is expected to be offered the job on a permanent basis.

United's win got favourite backers off to a good start on Sunday but it proved to be a false dawn.

Everton, who went off at 5-6, suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Sunderland while 4-6 shots Brentford drew 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace and 19-20 Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Wolves.

Brighton, also popular with punters at 23-20, dominated their game at Leeds but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 96th-minute goal sealed a 1-0 victory for the hosts at Elland Road.

Premier League title betting

Team Odds Arsenal 2-11 Manchester City 4-1

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

Market moves

Brighton kicked off the weekend at 12-1 to finish in the top five but the defeat at Leeds ended their slender hopes of Champions League qualification.

Liverpool, beaten 4-2 at Aston Villa on Friday, are 1-40 with bet365 for a top-five finish and Bournemouth, four points behind the Reds with two games left, are 16-1.

The Cherries host FA Cup winners Manchester City on Tuesday night. City are 4-1 to win the league with Arsenal, who host Burnley on Monday, 2-11.

Premier League relegation betting

Team Odds West Ham 1-20 Tottenham 8-1

Odds from bet365 – correct at time of publishing

Talking point

Xabi Alonso struggled at Real Madrid but had great success with Bayer Leverkusen Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea's grim end to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final but the Blues confirmed on Sunday that Xabi Alonso will be their new manager.

Alonso lasted only eight months as Real Madrid coach before being sacked in January but, at the age of 44, his stock remains high.

His Bayer Leverkusen team were unbeaten Bundesliga champions in 2023-24, also winning the German Cup and reaching the Europa League final.

Alonso had been suggested as a possible successor to Arne Slot, whose Liverpool side have disappointed in their Premier League title defence, so his appointment is something of a coup for Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior have been sacked this season by the Blues, who are limping towards the finish line under interim boss Calum McFarlane.

Chelsea are evens to beat rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday.

But they cannot qualify for next season's Champions League so Alonso, who starts his new job on July 1, may be restricted in the transfer market.

Punting pointers

Brighton's European hopes were dented by their 1-0 defeat at Leeds although Fabian Hurzeler had few complaints about his side's display at Elland Road.

The Seagulls conceded in the sixth minute of injury-time, having had eight shots on target to their hosts' one.

Brighton won the xG battle 2.76-0.76 at Leeds and should be confident of finishing the season on a high against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

United have lost six of their last eight league meetings with Brighton, who also won 2-1 at Old Trafford in the third round of this season's FA Cup and are 6-5 for victory on Sunday.

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