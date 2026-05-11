Tottenham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Tottenham vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, May 11

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham host Leeds in the Premier League this evening and it is a crucial fixture in Spurs' quest for top-flight survival.

Roberto De Zerbi has led them to vital away victories at Wolves and Aston Villa in their last two games but they have won only twice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Tottenham vs Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals & both teams to score

3pts 11-10 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Kevin Danso to be shown a card

29-10 Hills

Longshot

Anton Stach first goalscorer

16-1 bet365

Tottenham vs Leeds preview

Tottenham's decision to bring in Roberto De Zerbi has started to pay off and it is no coincidence that his first two wins came away from home.

Spurs capitalised on a couple of decent fixtures, beating bottom club Wolves 1-0 at Molineux before a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa, who were distracted by their Europa League semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest.

Those results should improve the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Spurs are odds-on to beat resurgent Leeds.

West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was a welcome outcome for both clubs, easing the pressure on Tottenham and confirming that Leeds are safe from relegation.

But home advantage has been virtually non-existent for Tottenham this term so backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score is a more tempting bet.

Thomas Frank's Spurs side beat Burnley 3-0 in their opening fixture in north London but Tottenham have won only one of their 16 subsequent Premier League games on their own patch.

A stirring second-half comeback in February's 2-2 draw with Manchester City was followed by four straight home defeats to Newcastle (2-1), Arsenal (4-1), Crystal Palace (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (3-0).

The only win of Igor Tudor's brief reign was a 3-2 Champions League last-16 second-leg victory at home to Atletico Madrid, who went through 7-5 on aggregate.

And De Zerbi's home debut produced another high-scoring game as Georginio Rutter's injury-time equaliser earned Brighton a 2-2 draw.

The new manager has found a better balance in midfield, with Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher impressing at Villa Park.

But Leeds won 2-1 at Manchester United and drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in their last two away fixtures in the league and should contribute to a lively contest.

Daniel Farke's men have eased clear of the relegation zone thanks to home wins over Championship-bound Wolves (3-0) and Burnley (3-1).

They were unfortunate to lose 2-1 to Spurs at Elland Road in October, when both teams hit the woodwork.

Punters could have a ball with Danso card

With Tottenham captain Cristian Romero injured, Kevin Danso has stepped up to partner Micky van de Ven in central defence.

Danso was booked in each of his first three home games this term, against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United, and picked up yellow cards in all three of his league starts under De Zerbi.

Back Stach to strike early blow at Spurs

Leeds's haul of ten points from their last four games allows them to play with freedom at Tottenham and midfielder Anton Stach is an eye-catching price to score first.

Stach notched an eighth-minute opener against Burnley last time out, with one of his five attempts at goal, and broke the deadlock on his penultimate away start against Villa in February.

Tottenham vs Leeds Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Tottenham are desperate to complete a hat-trick of Premier League wins but Leeds have scored ten goals in their last four top-flight games.

Leeds or draw double chance

Despite their away wins at Wolves and Aston Villa, Spurs look too short for victory against a Leeds side playing with great confidence under Daniel Farke.

Richarlison to have one or more shots on target

The Brazil international has scored five goals in 758 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, also claiming crucial away goals at Liverpool and Villa recently.

Pays out at 3-1 with bet365

Key stats for Tottenham vs Leeds

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Tottenham's last seven home matches

♦ The last three Premier League results between these clubs were Spurs wins in which both teams scored

♦ Only two of Tottenham's nine league wins this season have come at home

♦ Leeds have lost only four of their last 22 league matches

♦ There were goals at both ends in 13 of Leeds's last 15 away games in all competitions

Tottenham vs Leeds betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Tottenham 17-20 Leeds 11-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Tottenham vs Leeds team news and predicted line-ups

Tottenham

Dominic Solanke (hamstring) is a major doubt and James Maddison will be assessed. Rodrigo Bentancur is fit but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario remains sidelined along with Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert.

Predicted line-up (4-3-2-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha, Gallagher; Kolo Muani, Tel; Richarlison

Subs: Bissouma, Dragusin, Spence, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr

Leeds

Pascal Struijk (hip) should be fit to start but Noah Okafor, Ilia Gruev and Gabriel Gudmundsson are injured.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Bornauw, James, Longstaff, Piroe, Nmecha, Gnonto, Byram

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FAQs

When is Tottenham vs Leeds in the Premier League?

Tottenham vs Leeds takes place on Monday, May 11 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Tottenham vs Leeds being played?

The venue for the game is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Where can I watch Tottenham vs Leeds?

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Tottenham vs Leeds?

Tottenham are 17-20 to win, Leeds are an 11-4 chance and the draw is 14-5 with Sky Bet.

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