Tottenham vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tottenham vs Everton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24

Kick-off 4pm

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Almost half a century since Tottenham last suffered relegation, 90 minutes today will determine whether it's going to happen again this season.

It promises to be a nervy clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs bid for Premier League survival and it will be intriguing to see if Everton boss David Moyes can help out his former side West Ham.

Tottenham vs Everton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Second half to have more goals

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Best player bet

James Garner to have a shot on target

2-1 bet365

Longshot

Over 14 corners

9-2 bet365

Tottenham vs Everton preview

It's a simple enough equation but Tottenham fans are acutely aware that their team haven't been doing simple this season.

Beat Everton at a toxic Tottenham Stadium and they stay up and, given the state of their goal difference, a draw should also be enough.

Defeat and then it's all eyes on the London Stadium where West Ham have no choice but to beat Leeds if they want to send their capital rivals down in their place.

So, simple enough. But there has to be the fear for home supporters, given what a horrible and unpredictable mess Tottenham's season has been to this point, that a twist or two on the final day is inevitable.

David Moyes insists his side will take this game seriously even though their European ambitions have vanished following an untimely six-game winless streak.

Roberto De Zerbi's charges very definitely do have to take this game seriously, however, and at a venue where the build-up will have been marked by protests at the running of the club, there is a huge weight on the shoulders of Spurs' stars that won't be easy to deal with.

And given that this team have managed just two wins at home all season, they clearly find playing in north London difficult at the best of times.

In contrast, Everton have not qualified for Europe but they have clocked up more away wins than Champions League-bound Manchester United and Aston Villa, so will fear nothing in the capital.

Inevitably, Spurs are a price they would not normally be if this was any other weekend, meaning Everton are probably a spot of value.

They have also had a week off while Tottenham were lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Tuesday.

On the flip side they were not good at home to Sunderland last weekend, going down 3-1 to extend their winless run to six.

It's not easy to back either side with that in mind, especially when accounting for the potential late drama.

What's evident from the last two games under De Zerbi - a 1-1 draw against Leeds and the 2-1 loss at Chelsea - is that they are starting slowly and panicking later.

In a match where a draw will do and Everton have nothing on the line, expect another slow start but a frantic second half. There might be a goal – or a goal at West Ham – to change the script.

Take the second 45 minutes to produce the most goals for a third Tottenham game in a row, a prospect strengthened by the fact that their last two games have conjured up a combined 20 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Garner to take World Cup despair out on Spurs

James Garner narrowly missed out on an England World Cup place despite a fine season and he can prove Thomas Tuchel wrong with a big performance, in which he should register least one effort on target for a third game in a row.

Potential drama could see corner count rise

There were 17 corners on Spurs' trip to Everton for the reverse fixture and Everton's visit to Tottenham last term produced another 17, so these sides can clearly lay on some entertainment if in the mood.

Tottenham vs Everton Bet Builder

Over four cards

There have been 18 cards in Tottenham's last three matches and now's not the time for this spiky outfit to start behaving itself with the stakes through the roof.

Micky van de Ven to have a shot on target

Two of Van de Ven's seven goals this season came in the 3-0 win at Everton and the decent Dutchman can ask a question or two of Jordan Pickford.

Jordan Pickford to make three or more saves

Given Spurs may not score many but are creating chances, take the England keeper to make at least three saves.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Tottenham vs Everton

♦ Spurs have taken eight points from their last five games and scored in each of those

♦ Everton's European hopes have been dashed by an untimely six-game winless streak

♦ Tottenham's last three matches have yielded 18 yellow cards, 11 for Spurs players

♦ The Toffees have conceded exactly two goals on each of their last five road trips

Tottenham vs Everton betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Tottenham 17-20 Everton 3-1 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Tottenham vs Everton team news and predicted line-ups

Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi is set to keep faith in Antonin Kinsky over Guglielmo Vicario in goal. Dominic Solanke and Djed Spence have been passed fit but Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski are out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison.

Subs: Spence, Dragusin, Sarr, Solanke, Bergvall, Bissouma, Maddison.

Everton

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish are non-runners for the Toffees while Idrissa Gueye is rated 50-50.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Subs: Coleman, Alcaraz, Gueye, Dibling, Armstrong, George, Barry.

Read more football predictions:

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Brighton vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Premier League predictions for the six other matches

FAQs

When is Tottenham vs Everton in the Premier League?

Tottenham vs Everton takes place on Sunday, May 24, and kicks off at 4pm BST.

Where is Tottenham vs Everton being played?

The venue for the game is the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Tottenham vs Everton ?

Sky Sports Main Event is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Tottenham vs Everton ?

Tottenham are 17-20 to win, Everton are a 3-1 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Sky Bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.