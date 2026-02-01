Tottenham comeback against Manchester City caps a dramatic day of Premier League action

Premier League snapshots

Tottenham staged a remarkable comeback to draw 2-2 with Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

City led 2-0 at half-time, hitting in-play odds of 1-25, before Dominic Solanke scored twice in the second half to leave the Citizens six points behind leaders Arsenal.



Earlier Michael Carrick's winning start as Manchester United manager continued with an incident-packed 3-2 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford.

United traded at 1.01 on Betfair after goals from Casemiro and Matheus Cunha gave them a 2-0 lead going into the final five minutes of normal time.

However, a Raul Jimenez penalty and a brilliant strike from Kevin levelled the score at 2-2 in added time before Benjamin Sesko's 94th-minute winner for the Red Devils.

Brentford claimed a gutsy 1-0 win at highflying Aston Villa despite having Kevin Schade sent off in the first half.

Dango Ouattara scored the only goal of the game just before the break and Villa's Tammy Abraham had an effort disallowed by VAR as the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move.

Like Villa, Crystal Palace were unable to take advantage of playing against ten men for the second half of their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White gave Forest an early lead at the City Ground but Neco Williams was sent off for handball on the goal-line and Ismaila Sarr equalised from the subsequent penalty in first-half injury-time.

Talking point

Thomas Frank has been on thin ice at Tottenham for a while, most notably after last month's 2-1 home defeat to West Ham.

The same old failings were apparent in the first half against City – sloppy defending and a complete lack of creativity in midfield – but Xavi Simons and Dominic Solanke combined to drag Tottenham back into the contest.

A bolder formation, with the increasingly influential Simons playing behind a front two, paid off for Frank and that positive approach must be his best chance of staying in the job.

Solanke's second goal stunned Spurs fans almost as much as it did City. They have endured a series of uninspiring performances at home this season but had City on the ropes and were unfortunate not to take all three points.

Will that second half prove to be a turning point for Frank or another false dawn? Tottenham will soon find out as their next three league fixtures are away to Manchester United and at home to Newcastle and Arsenal.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Market moves

Arsenal ended their three-game winless streak in the league with a 4-0 victory at Leeds on Saturday and they are 1-6, from 4-11, to win the title. City are out to 9-2 after their slip-up at Spurs.

Manchester United have been cut from 80-1 to 66-1 in the title betting and Villa have been eased from 14-1 to 50-1 following their defeat to ten-man Brentford.

Palace's point at the City Ground means they have been eased to 9-1 from 8-1 for relegation. West Ham are 1-3 for the drop following Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea, where they let slip a 2-0 lead, with Leeds 13-2 and Forest 7-1.

Premier League title betting

Team Odds Arsenal 1-6 Manchester City 9-2 Aston Villa 50-1 Manchester United

66-1 Liverpool 100-1 Chelsea 100-1

Odds from bet365 - correct at time of publishing

Punting pointers

Long before the late drama at Old Trafford, Casemiro's header from a precise Bruno Fernandes free-kick had given Manchester United a 19th-minute lead against Fulham.

The Cottagers had already had an early scare from a set-piece as Harry Maguire got a header on target from a corner and only leaders Arsenal have scored more goals from dead-ball situations than United.

Maguire's only Premier League goal this season was a significant one – the late winner against Liverpool at Anfield in October – and the fit-again centre-back is well worth considering in goalscorer markets.

And Fernandes to assist a goal remains a tempting Bet Builder selection. The United skipper has racked up 11 assists in his last 14 league starts, consistently creating good chances from open play and set-pieces.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Read more:

Sunderland vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Monday February 2: Back our acca at 10-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting. and a spri