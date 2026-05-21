The story of the Premier League 2025-26 season: How Arsenal won the league

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After finishing second in the Premier League in the previous three seasons, Arsenal sealed their first title in 22 years thanks to Manchester City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Gunners went off as 9-4 second-favourites to win the league in 2025-26, behind defending champions Liverpool at 7-4 and just ahead of 3-1 shots City.

But Arsenal backers and supporters had to endure plenty of nervy moments before Mikel Arteta's men were finally confirmed as champions this week.

August

Liverpool were popular with punters in the Premier League ante-post betting after adding Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong to their title-winning squad.

The Reds kicked off their defence with dramatic victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle before Dominic Szoboszlai's stunning late free-kick gave them a 1-0 home win over Arsenal.

Liverpool were trimmed to 13-10 after that result with the Gunners eased to 15-8 and City, who suffered August defeats to Tottenham and Brighton, out to 13-2.

September

Liverpool stretched their winning start to five matches, edging past Burnley and Everton, but their luck ran out on September 27 when Eddie Nketiah struck an injury-time winner for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The same weekend, Arsenal centre-back Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner at Newcastle, propelling the Gunners to the head of the title betting at 5-4 with Liverpool at 7-4.

Wolves started September at 5-6 for relegation, from 100-30 at the start of term. Those odds continued to shorten as woeful Wanderers picked up only three points from their first 19 matches.

October

Liverpool's defeat at Palace sparked a run of six defeats in seven league matches for Arne Slot's champions and Arsenal took advantage of the Reds' extraordinary collapse.

Arteta's men ground out victories to nil over West Ham, Fulham, Palace and Burnley and went odds-on for the title following Liverpool's loss at Chelsea on October 4.

The Reds slipped to 4-1 in the betting, below 100-30 City, after Harry Maguire sealed Manchester United's 2-1 win at Anfield on October 19.

By the end of the month, bookmakers reckoned that 2-5 Arsenal were in control of the title race with City at 4-1, Liverpool 7-1 and United at 25-1.

Sunderland, 4-11 relegation favourites at the start of the season, moved into the top four with a smash-and-grab victory at Chelsea and they were slashed from 33-1 to 3-1 by Hills to finish in the top half.

Arne Slot had a tough second season with Liverpool Credit: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

November

The Black Cats dented Arsenal's charge with a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light on November 8. The Gunners roared back after the international break, though, thumping Tottenham 4-1 thanks to Eberechi Eze's hat-trick.

Arsenal were also trading as Champions League favourites by mid-November although City turned up the heat in the domestic title race.

Pep Guardiola's men were cut to 2-1 after beating Liverpool 3-0 on November 9 and, by the end of the month, Slot was out to 6-4 to last the season as Reds boss.

December

Arsenal suffered only their second defeat of the season at Aston Villa on December 6 and a week later the 1-10 shots needed a late own goal to edge past Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery's Villa were on the charge, putting together a run of 17 wins in 19 matches in all competitions, and just after Christmas they were third-favourites for the title at 18-1.

It was shaping up to be a shootout between 5-6 Arsenal and 6-4 City while Ruben Amorim's Manchester United were shoved out to 5-1 to finish in the top four after a 2-1 loss at Villa Park on December 21.

Chelsea charged up the table in November with five wins in six games but a run of one victory in their next nine ended their title challenge – and Enzo Maresca's time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa celebrate Emi Buendia's goal against Arsenal at Villa Park Credit: AFP via Getty Images

January

Arsenal signed off 2025 with an impressive 4-1 home win over in-form Villa and they were just 1-5 for the title before a goalless draw with Liverpool on January 8.

Michael Carrick threw a spanner into the title race by beating City 2-0 and Arsenal 3-2 in his first two matches as Manchester United's interim manager following Ruben Amorim's departure.

February

City had started the new year with three straight draws against Sunderland, Chelsea and Brighton and they let slip a 2-0 half-time lead to draw 2-2 at struggling Tottenham on February 1.

They trailed Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield the following week – at which point Arsenal were trading at 1-10 for the title – but late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland kept City in the hunt.

The pressure was back on Arsenal after away draws at Brentford and Wolves, leaving them at 8-13 and City at 11-8. However, the Gunners got back to winning ways with a 4-1 derby triumph at Spurs.

Erling Haaland (right) helped Manchester City to a comeback win over Liverpool at Anfield in February Credit: Getty Images

March

City's winning streak ended on March 4 and their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest shook up the relegation market as well as the title betting.

At that point of the season, Burnley and Wolves were doomed at 1-100 for the drop with West Ham 6-5, Forest 23-10 and Tottenham 3-1 – from 40-1 at the start of the season.

Arsenal were still fighting on four fronts, helped by a kind draw in the Champions League. They were cut to 14-1 for the quadruple, from 1,000-1 pre-season, going into the EFL Cup final against City.

But Nico O'Reilly's brace gave the Citizens a 2-0 win at Wembley before the Gunners suffered a shock FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Southampton on April 4.

April

April is the cruellest month, according to TS Eliot, and it must have felt that way for long-time leaders Arsenal, who lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth in their first league fixture of the month.

Having been as big as 14-1 for a trophyless season in March, the Gunners were deposed as Premier League favourites following their 2-1 defeat at City on April 19.

The Citizens were cut to 4-6 to top the table with Arsenal 13-10 but Eze's early winner against Newcastle got the north Londoners back on track.

May

City followed up their victory over Arsenal with a 1-0 win at Burnley but their title bid was undermined by 13 minutes of madness at Everton on May 4.

Leading 1-0 through a Jeremy Doku goal, City found themselves 3-1 down in the final ten minutes before Haaland and Doku salvaged a 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

That result left 11-4 City needing a slip-up from 1-4 leaders Arsenal, who survived a massive late VAR scare in their 1-0 win at West Ham before beating Burnley by the same scoreline on Monday.

City's draw at Bournemouth the following evening left the Gunners with an unassailable four-point lead and Hills make them 6-4 to retain their title in 2026-27. Manchester City are 5-2, Liverpool are 5-1 and Manchester United are 7-1.

There are still issues to be decided on the final day. Tottenham, who were 4-5 for relegation on April 21, need a point at home to Everton to stay up at West Ham's expense.

Bournemouth are poised to finish in the top six – a 9-1 chance ante-post – and Brentford (7-2) can seal an impressive top-half finish under Keith Andrews.

Arsenal celebrated winning the Premier League at their training ground Credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

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