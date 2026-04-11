Sunderland vs Tottenham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Sunderland vs Tottenham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off 2pm

Venue Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event

Relegation-threatened Tottenham are desperate for a change of fortune under Roberto De Zerbi, who takes charge for the first time in their fixture with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Londoners are targeting their first Premier League win of 2026 but are up against a buoyant Black Cats side who will be eager to build on their superb 2-1 success away to rivals Newcastle.

Sunderland vs Tottenham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Omar Alderete to have a shot on target

17-10 Hills

Longshot

Destiny Udogie to assist a goal

17-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunderland vs Tottenham preview

West Ham's 4-0 win over Wolves means Tottenham find themselves in the relegation zone for the first time this season and there is no time to waste for their third manager of the season, Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are 11-8 favourites to go down along with Wolves and Burnley after the Hammers' Friday victory, but De Zerbi's fresh ideas should help and they can make a reasonable start under the Italian by earning a point at Sunderland.

Confidence is sure to be fragile after more than three months without a Premier League win and the injury list remains stubbornly long after hopes of Mohammed Kudus's imminent return were dashed by news of a further setback on his road to recovery.

De Zerbi has the option of handing Lucas Bergvall his first start since January but must make an enforced change between the sticks, with Antonin Kinsky in line for a recall in place of the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

Kinsky faces a huge test of character after a calamitous outing against Atletico Madrid in which he made errors leading to two goals before being hauled off in the 17th minute.

Given their precarious position, every Spurs player is under the microscope at this stage. However, De Zerbi seems unfazed by the challenge and his attack-minded style should give the Londoners a better chance of staying up.

While there are questions over how Spurs could line up, it seems safe to assume that Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven will be reunited in the centre-back positions and Xavi Simons, so often the odd man out under Igor Tudor, will get a well-deserved run in the side.

But Spurs are likely to be performing under immense pressure and they may not get an easy ride from Sunderland, who will be keen to finish a strong campaign with a flourish.

Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris has steered his side to a comfortable mid-table position and his rapport with the supporters reached new heights after a 2-1 triumph in last month's Tyne-Wear derby.

Sunderland's St James' Park success completed a first double over Newcastle since the 2013-14 season and has kept them in the hunt for European qualification.

The remaining seven games can be approached without too much pressure, although a dip in standards looks possible from a group who look to have fulfilled their primary ambition.

Sunderland got themselves up for the Newcastle game, but they have lost three successive home fixtures where levels of intensity and concentration were not at the optimum standard.

Tottenham could be making the long trip at an opportune moment. They are hard to trust after such a long winless run, though, and may have to settle for a point.

Alderete can aid the attack

Sunderland are a physical side capable of posing problems from set-pieces. Centre-back Omar Alderete's 19 shots is the seventh-most of any Black Cats player and he looks overpriced to get an effort on target against Spurs.

Udogie could get creative

Tottenham should be more expansive under De Zerbi, who will give some players more licence to get forward.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan assisted eight Premier League goals during De Zerbi's two-season spell as Brighton boss and his exploits could be an example for Spurs's Destiny Udogie to follow.

Udogie has the tools to be an effective, attacking full-back and he may come up with a major moment this weekend.

Sunderland vs Tottenham Bet Builder

Dominic Solanke anytime goalscorer

The England forward looked fairly sharp in his recent outings for the Three Lions and could make his mark on Wearside.

Cristian Romero to be carded

Relegation battles demand cool heads but Romero knows only one way of playing and is likely to increase his hefty card collection.

Both teams to score

Tottenham should show plenty of attacking intent but they are shaky at the back and may fall short when it comes keeping a clean sheet.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Sunderland vs Tottenham

♦ Four of Sunderland's last six Premier League games have yielded no more than two goals

♦ Spurs have gone 13 Premier League games without a win

♦ Four of Tottenham's last six draws have come on their travels

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Tottenham's last eight matches

♦ Spurs have conceded the first goal in seven of their last eight Premier League fixtures

Sunderland vs Tottenham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Sunderland vs Tottenham in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Sunderland 17-10 Tottenham 17-10 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sunderland vs Tottenham team news and predicted line-ups

Sunderland

Robin Roefs is available but Daniel Ballard and Nilson Angulo are not quite ready. Jocelin Ta Bi, Romaine Mundle and Bertrand Traore are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Roefs; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Sadiki, Talbi; Brobbey.

Subs: Reinildo, Le Fee, Mayenda, Cirkin, Isidor, Mukiele, H Jones.

Tottenham

Pape Sarr is likely to feature but Spurs' extensive injury list includes James Maddison, Ben Davies, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Yves Bissouma, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Guglielmo Vicario.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke.

Subs: Palhinha, Tel, Bergvall, Spence, Gallagher, Danso, Dragusin.

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FAQs

When is Sunderland vs Tottenham in the Premier League?

Sunderland vs Tottenham takes place on Sunday, April 12 and kicks off at 2pm BST.

Where is Sunderland vs Tottenham being played?

The venue for the game is the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Where can I watch Sunderland vs Tottenham ?

Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Sunderland vs Tottenham?

Sunderland are 17-10 to win, Tottenham are a 17-10 chance, with the draw 11-5.

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