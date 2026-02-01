Sunderland vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Sunderland vs Burnley kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, February 2

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Sunderland host Burnley in the Premier League tonight and the Black Cats are aiming to extend their unbeaten start at the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris has seen his side pick up six wins and five draws in 11 home games on their return to the top flight but Scott Parker's Burnley are long odds-on for relegation.

Sunderland vs Burnley betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

3pts 6-5 bet365, Paddy Power

Best player bet

Noah Sadiki to be shown a card

17-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Kyle Walker to be shown first card

14-1 Hills

Sunderland vs Burnley preview

This time last year, Burnley were on a remarkable run of 12 straight Championship clean sheets, but their defenders have found life significantly harder in the Premier League.

The Clarets' stunning start to 2025 included a 0-0 home draw with Sunderland, who finished 24 points behind Burnley before winning the playoffs.

Sunderland have flipped that form in spectacular style this term and they kick off tonight's game with an 18-point advantage over Scott Parker's visitors.

They remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light, winning six of their 11 games and drawing against Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa – the top three in the table.

Burnley have also had some creditable stalemates recently, sharing 2-2 draws with Manchester United and Tottenham at Turf Moor and earning a point at Liverpool thanks to Marcus Edwards' sharp finish.

But their goal led a charmed life in those games as United, Liverpool and Spurs fired in 80 shots between them, 32 of which were on target.

Parker's men must start winning matches if they are to put any pressure on the teams above them. Their only victories came at home to fellow promoted clubs Sunderland and Leeds early in the season and away at Wolves in October.

That 3-2 win at Molineux was one of eight Burnley away games to feature over 2.5 goals, which looks a good bet at odds-against.

Since an opening 3-0 defeat at Tottenham, Burnley scored 13 goals in ten away matches but Sunderland will surely carve out chances against the visitors' leaky defence.

The Black Cats have not been at their best, losing 3-0 at Brentford and 3-1 at West Ham in their last two away games.

However, they came from behind to beat struggling Crystal Palace 2-1 in their last home fixture and the crowd at the Stadium of Light will be scenting blood when the Clarets visit this evening.

Sadiki shoulders extra responsibility in Xhaka's absence

Sunderland are clear favourites to take three points but the absence of midfield general Granit Xhaka may temper punters' enthusiasm for the hosts.

Xhaka's injury increases the burden on impressive young midfielder Noah Sadiki, who has picked up five yellow cards in his last 14 league starts and was booked against Everton in the FA Cup.

Burnley veteran Walker could collect an early card

Another leading card candidate is veteran Burnley wing-back Kyle Walker, who looks overpriced to be the first player cautioned.

Sunderland have plenty of dangerous wide players in their young squad and five of Walker's seven league bookings have come away from Turf Moor.

Sunderland vs Burnley Bet Builder

Second half to have most goals

Sunderland have scored 17 of their 24 Premier League goals in the second half of matches and August's reverse fixture at Turf Moor was 0-0 at half-time.

Brian Brobbey to score at any time

The former Ajax striker has hit his stride for Sunderland, scoring in three of his last four league starts, and he should relish a crack at Burnley's struggling defence.

Kyle Walker to commit one or more fouls

Burnley's veteran wing-back has committed 25 fouls in 22 league appearances this season and he is likely to be put under pressure by Sunderland's wide players.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for Sunderland vs Burnley

♦ Sunderland have not lost any of their 11 Premier League home fixtures this season

♦ Three of the Black Cats' eight league wins this term were by a 2-1 margin

♦ Both teams have scored in nine of Burnley's 11 away league matches

♦ The Clarets faced 80 shots at goal in their last three games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham

♦ Burnley have drawn five of their last seven league matches

Sunderland vs Burnley betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Sunderland vs Burnley in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match.

Market Odds Sunderland 8-11 Burnley 4-1 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sunderland vs Burnley team news and predicted line-ups

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka (ankle) faces another three weeks on the sidelines. Bertrand Traore and January signing Jocelyn Ta Bi are also injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Cirkin; Diarra, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

Subs: Reinildo, Mayenda, Mundle, O'Nien, Isidor, Adingra, Geertruida

Burnley

Loan signing James Ward-Prowse is likely to start on the bench. Striker Zian Flemming and centre-back Joe Worrall are available but Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts, Mike Tresor, Josh Cullen and Jordan Beyer remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Dubravka; Humphreys, Esteve, Tuanzebe; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Edwards, Anthony; Foster

Subs: Broja, Ward-Prowse, Flemming, Worrall, Laurent, Mejbri, Larsen.

FAQs for Sunderland vs Burnley

When is Sunderland vs Burnley in the Premier League?

Sunderland vs Burnley takes place on Monday February 2 and kicks off at 8pm.

Where is Sunderland vs Burnley being played?

The venue for the game is the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

Where can I watch Sunderland vs Burnley?

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Sunderland vs Burnley?

Sunderland are 8-11 to win, Burnley are a 4-1 chance, with the draw 5-2 (Paddy Power).

