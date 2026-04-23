Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, April 24

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

After Nottingham Forest's 4-1 win at home to Burnley on Sunday their odds for Premier League relegation drifted out to 9-1 but there is still work to be done and they will be chasing a positive result against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Tricky Trees are five points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham with five games to go but their Europa League semi-final tie with Aston Villa is a distraction so they will want to reduce the stress as quickly as possible. For Sunderland, European qualification is not yet out of the equation.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Nottingham Forest draw no bet

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Ibrahim Sangare to be shown a card

13-5 bet365

Longshot

Morgan Gibbs-White first goalscorer

8-1 bet365

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest preview

With a two-legged Europa League semi-final on the horizon against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest will want to secure their Premier League status as quickly as possible and they may take a big step towards survival with victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Tricky Trees have the opportunity to pull eight points clear of third-bottom Tottenham by beating the Black Cats and manager Vitor Pereira seems to have got things going at the perfect time.

Forest are finding form when it matters most and stretched their Premier League unbeaten run to five with Sunday’s 4-1 victory at home to Burnley, a feat made even more impressive given that the pressure was on as they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

But a second-half masterclass from hat-trick hero Morgan Gibbs-White helped them cruise past the Clarets once the shackles were off and their unbeaten spell has also featured a 3-0 win at relegation rivals Tottenham plus draws with Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Sunderland have been a breath of fresh air under the guidance of Regis Le Bris, who has his side mid-table and three points of seventh-placed Bournemouth in their first Premier League campaign since the 2016–17 season.

The Black Cats were edged out 4-3 at Aston Villa on Sunday, conceding a stoppage-time winner less than a minute after squandering a gilt-edged opportunity, and they saw off Spurs 1-0 in their last home league game.

However, Sunderland lost the shots-on-target count 7-2 against Spurs and have been punching significantly above their weight this season on a number of metrics, relying on collective spirit, tactical discipline and defensive solidity to carve out their success.

The Stadium of Light has been a fortress but, having not lost any of their opening 12 home league games, Sunderland have now been beaten in three of their last four on their own patch against Fulham, Liverpool and Brighton.

FotMob’s expected-goal (xG) metrics consider Sunderland more of a bottom-three side than a top-half one and, in a top-flight fixture that could be settled by fine margins, motivated Forest may possess more match-winners.

Card calling for Sangare

Sunderland ground out a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest in September’s reverse fixture and midfielders Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki won eight fouls between them.

The midfield battle could be vital and, in a fixture of great significance for Forest, Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare look two leading contenders for a card.

However, Sangare has committed seven fouls across his last three league appearances and may be fortunate to have collected only five bookings in 25 top-flight matches.

Gibbs-White on the goal trail

Big players step up to the plate in moments of need and that has been the case for Gibbs-White, whose hat-trick against Burnley took his goal tally to seven in his last ten appearances.

Gibbs-White has 12 Premier League goals this season, forcing ten shots on target in his last six league outings, and Forest may need him to produce another moment of quality.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Elliot Anderson to commit two or more fouls

Forest's England international is fourth on fouls committed in the Premier League this season and has committed at least two in his last three league games.

Ibrahim Sangare to commit two or more fouls

Sangare has committed seven fouls in his last three league appearances and the midfield battle could be key to the outcome given it is Sunderland's strength.

Morgan Gibbs-White to have a shot on target

Gibbs-White's confidence should be sky high after Sunday's hat-trick against Burnley and he has failed to hit the target just once in his last ten league starts.

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest

♦ Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in seven matches

♦ Sunderland have lost three of their last four Premier League home games

♦ Six of Sunderland's last nine home league fixtures have featured no more than two goals

♦ Five of Forest's last eight matches have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has scored six goals in his last six league appearances

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Sunderland 13-8 Nottingham Forest 6-4 Draw 15-8

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Sunderland

Nilson Angulo, Bertrand Traore, Romaine Mundle and Jocelin Ta Bi remain sidelined for the Black Cats but Dan Ballard is back in contention to start and Omar Alderete should be fit to feature.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey.

Subs: O’Nien, Geertruida, Hume, Mayenda, Isidor, Talbi, Jones, Cirkin.

Nottingham Forest

Forest are still without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Boly, Nicolo Savona and John Victor while Dan Ndoye is a doubt after missing Sunday’s 4-1 win over Burnley.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Bakwa; Igor Jesus.

Subs: Morato, Yates, Netz, McAtee, Dominguez, Wood, Cunha, Awoniyi.

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FAQs

When is Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League?

Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Friday, April 24 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The venue for the game is the Stadium of Light, Sunderland.

Where can I watch Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest?

Sunderland are 7-4 to win, Nottingham Forest are a 17-10 chance and the draw is 11-5 with bet365.

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