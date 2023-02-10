Racing Post logo
Premier League

Southampton v Wolves predictions: Sorry Saints set for more misery

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday

Wolves winger Adama Traore
Wolves winger Adama TraoreCredit: Isaac Parkin - WWFC

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves draw no bet
2pts 4-5 Hills

Team news

Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong are back in training but unlikely to feature while Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios remain sidelined.

Wolves
Hee-chan Hwang is out after limping off against Liverpool but Mario Lemina should be fit to face his former club. Joao Gomes could make his debut but Pedro Neto, Chiquino, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are still out.

Match preview

Southampton manager Nathan Jones insists he has what it takes to keep the struggling Saints in the Premier League but he may be under maximum pressure to retain his job after the visit of Wolves.

The Saints find themselves rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with only 15 points to show from their 21 games, and they have lost eight of their last nine league matches.

And a toxic atmosphere surrounding St Mary’s, where they have taken just two points from their last seven outings, won’t help their cause against an improving Wolves outfit.

The visitors have made great strides under experienced Spaniard Julen Lopetegui and their only defeats in their last six fixtures have come against Manchester powerhouses United and City.

Lopetegui’s three away games in charge have seen them win at Everton and draw at Villa, while they produced their best performance under his reign last time out in a 3-0 win at home to Liverpool.

Goals remain the issue for Southampton, who have failed to score in three of their last four league games, so Wolves must rate a strong bet with draw-no-bet as some added insurance.

Key stat

Wolves have won their last four Premier League meetings with Southampton. 

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Bree, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud; Diallo, Lavia; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams.

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Mathues Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Sarabia.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia 

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Ruben Neves
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves 

Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 February 2023Last updated 14:15, 10 February 2023
