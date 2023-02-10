Southampton v Wolves predictions: Sorry Saints set for more misery

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Wolves draw no bet

2pts 4-5 Hills

Team news

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong are back in training but unlikely to feature while Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento and Juan Larios remain sidelined.

Wolves

Hee-chan Hwang is out after limping off against Liverpool but Mario Lemina should be fit to face his former club. Joao Gomes could make his debut but Pedro Neto, Chiquino, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are still out.

Match preview

Southampton manager Nathan Jones insists he has what it takes to keep the struggling Saints in the Premier League but he may be under maximum pressure to retain his job after the visit of Wolves.

The Saints find themselves rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with only 15 points to show from their 21 games, and they have lost eight of their last nine league matches.

And a toxic atmosphere surrounding St Mary’s, where they have taken just two points from their last seven outings, won’t help their cause against an improving Wolves outfit.

The visitors have made great strides under experienced Spaniard Julen Lopetegui and their only defeats in their last six fixtures have come against Manchester powerhouses United and City.

Lopetegui’s three away games in charge have seen them win at Everton and draw at Villa, while they produced their best performance under his reign last time out in a 3-0 win at home to Liverpool.

Goals remain the issue for Southampton, who have failed to score in three of their last four league games, so Wolves must rate a strong bet with draw-no-bet as some added insurance.

Key stat

Wolves have won their last four Premier League meetings with Southampton.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Bree, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud; Diallo, Lavia; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi; Adams.

Wolves (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Mathues Nunes, Neves, Lemina; Traore, Cunha, Sarabia.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Ruben Neves

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Ruben Neves

