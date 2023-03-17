Southampton v Tottenham predictions: Forwards may not be firing

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Tottenham & under 3.5 goals

2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Southampton v Tottenham odds

Southampton 15-4

Tottenham 4-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters is struggling with a hamstring issue and neither Valentino Livramento nor Juan Larios are likely to feature

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are all still sidelined.

Southampton v Tottenham predictions

No team in the Premier League have scored fewer than Southampton's tally of 20 this season and they could be involved in another low-scoring game when Tottenham head to St Mary's.

The Saints were seen off 2-0 by Brentford on Wednesday and the basement boys may fear the worst against a team to whom they lost 4-1 on the opening day.

But it is noticeable that Tottenham have not been firing on all cylinders either.

A 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest last week went some way towards thawing the frosty relationship between the Spurs fans and manager Antonio Conte following limp exits from the FA Cup and Champions League, but his team are struggling to create chances.

They have failed to post an expected-goals figure of more than one in eight of their 16 league and Champions League away games this season, so while they should come out on top, it is unlikely to be an entertaining, goal-filled display.

Key stat

Southampton have scored more than once in just two of their 13 home league games this season

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchup, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet James Ward-Prowse

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Assist ace Harry Kane

Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier

Card magnet Cristian Romero

Follow us on Twitter