Southampton v Tottenham predictions: Forwards may not be firing
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Tottenham & under 3.5 goals
2pts 6-4 BoyleSports
Southampton v Tottenham odds
Southampton 15-4
Tottenham 4-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publish
Southampton v Tottenham team news
Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters is struggling with a hamstring issue and neither Valentino Livramento nor Juan Larios are likely to feature
Tottenham
Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are all still sidelined.
Southampton v Tottenham predictions
No team in the Premier League have scored fewer than Southampton's tally of 20 this season and they could be involved in another low-scoring game when Tottenham head to St Mary's.
The Saints were seen off 2-0 by Brentford on Wednesday and the basement boys may fear the worst against a team to whom they lost 4-1 on the opening day.
But it is noticeable that Tottenham have not been firing on all cylinders either.
A 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest last week went some way towards thawing the frosty relationship between the Spurs fans and manager Antonio Conte following limp exits from the FA Cup and Champions League, but his team are struggling to create chances.
They have failed to post an expected-goals figure of more than one in eight of their 16 league and Champions League away games this season, so while they should come out on top, it is unlikely to be an entertaining, goal-filled display.
Key stat
Southampton have scored more than once in just two of their 13 home league games this season
Probable teams
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchup, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams
Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
Inside info
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet James Ward-Prowse
Tottenham
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Harry Kane
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Cristian Romero
