Premier League

Southampton v Tottenham predictions: Forwards may not be firing

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday

Harry Kane and Tottenham will expect to come out on top at bottom club Southampton
Harry Kane and Tottenham will expect to come out on top at bottom club SouthamptonCredit: Alex Pantling - UEFA

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Tottenham & under 3.5 goals
2pts 6-4 BoyleSports

Southampton v Tottenham odds

Southampton 15-4
Tottenham 4-5
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Southampton v Tottenham team news

Southampton
Kyle Walker-Peters is struggling with a hamstring issue and neither Valentino Livramento nor Juan Larios are likely to feature

Tottenham
Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are all still sidelined.

Southampton v Tottenham predictions

No team in the Premier League have scored fewer than Southampton's tally of 20 this season and they could be involved in another low-scoring game when Tottenham head to St Mary's.

The Saints were seen off 2-0 by Brentford on Wednesday and the basement boys may fear the worst against a team to whom they lost 4-1 on the opening day.

But it is noticeable that Tottenham have not been firing on all cylinders either.

A 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest last week went some way towards thawing the frosty relationship between the Spurs fans and manager Antonio Conte following limp exits from the FA Cup and Champions League, but his team are struggling to create chances.

They have failed to post an expected-goals figure of more than one in eight of their 16 league and Champions League away games this season, so while they should come out on top, it is unlikely to be an entertaining, goal-filled display.

Key stat

Southampton have scored more than once in just two of their 13 home league games this season

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Bree, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchup, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Diallo; Elyounoussi, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Tottenham (3-4-3): Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet James Ward-Prowse

Tottenham

Penalty taker Harry Kane
Assist ace Harry Kane
Set-piece aerial threat Eric Dier
Card magnet Cristian Romero

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 12:26, 17 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
