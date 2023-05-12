Southampton v Fulham predictions and odds: Sinking feeling for Saints
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Fulham at St Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet on Southampton v Fulham
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Fulham
1pt 6-4 general
Southampton v Fulham odds
Southampton 7-4
Fulham 6-4
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Southampton v Fulham team news
Southampton
Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, Romain Perraud and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all missing for Southampton.
Fulham
Fulham will be without Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream, Dan James and Andreas Pereira but Aleksandar Mitrovic is available after an eight-game suspension.
Southampton v Fulham predictions
Southampton’s survival hopes were all but extinguished as they slipped to a 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, leaving them eight points adrift of safety with just nine left to play for.
Saints paid the price for a poor start at the City Ground and could have their relegation confirmed this weekend. They face a Fulham side who are playing with freedom and confidence as they look to finish inside the top ten on their top-flight return and the Cottagers are boosted by the return of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic after a lengthy suspension.
It is always hard to predict how a team will react when they find themselves in the kind of hole Saints are in right now but there is a good chance that defeat to Forest will have completely deflated them.
Fulham, who haven’t eased off despite having little left to play for, are the kind of side who could take advantage of that situation and after their 5-3 victory over Leicester last time out they can seal Southampton’s fate by claiming all three points at St Mary’s.
Key stat
Southampton have lost four of their last five home games.
Probable teams
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Sulemana, Alcaraz, S Armstrong; Adams
Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palinha, Reed; Willian, Cairney, Wilson; Vinicius
Inside info
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Che Adams
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
Fulham
Penalty taker Harry Wilson/Aleksandar Mitrovic
Assist ace Kenny Tete
Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic/Bobby De Cordova-Reid
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport