Southampton v Fulham predictions and odds: Sinking feeling for Saints

When to bet on Southampton v Fulham

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Fulham

1pt 6-4 general

Southampton v Fulham odds

Southampton 7-4

Fulham 6-4

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Southampton v Fulham team news

Southampton

Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, Romain Perraud and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all missing for Southampton.

Fulham

Fulham will be without Layvin Kurzawa, Tim Ream, Dan James and Andreas Pereira but Aleksandar Mitrovic is available after an eight-game suspension.

Southampton v Fulham predictions

Southampton’s survival hopes were all but extinguished as they slipped to a 4-3 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out, leaving them eight points adrift of safety with just nine left to play for.

Saints paid the price for a poor start at the City Ground and could have their relegation confirmed this weekend. They face a Fulham side who are playing with freedom and confidence as they look to finish inside the top ten on their top-flight return and the Cottagers are boosted by the return of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic after a lengthy suspension.

It is always hard to predict how a team will react when they find themselves in the kind of hole Saints are in right now but there is a good chance that defeat to Forest will have completely deflated them.

Fulham, who haven’t eased off despite having little left to play for, are the kind of side who could take advantage of that situation and after their 5-3 victory over Leicester last time out they can seal Southampton’s fate by claiming all three points at St Mary’s.

Key stat

Southampton have lost four of their last five home games.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Sulemana, Alcaraz, S Armstrong; Adams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palinha, Reed; Willian, Cairney, Wilson; Vinicius

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Che Adams

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Fulham

Penalty taker Harry Wilson/Aleksandar Mitrovic

Assist ace Kenny Tete

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic/Bobby De Cordova-Reid

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

