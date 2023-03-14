Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Premier League

Southampton v Brentford predictions: Scrappy Saints can keep a lid on Bees

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Brentford at St Mary's in the Premier League on Wednesday

Ruben Selles has made Southampton far tougher to breakdown
Ruben Selles has made Southampton far tougher to breakdownCredit: Matt Watson

When to bet

7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals
2pts 4-5 bet365

Southampton v Brentford odds

Southampton 2-1
Brentford 6-4
Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Southampton v Brentford team news

Southampton
Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed Sunday's goalless draw at Manchester United and is again a doubt. Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are long-term absentees.

Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) are the only absentees for Brentford.

Southampton v Brentford predictions

Southampton’s survival prospects have improved since Ruben Selles took the reins, but the Spaniard still has some big issues to solve, most notably a lack of goals and home wins.

Selles is building from the back with Sunday’s goalless draw at Manchester United the third clean sheet Saints have kept in their last four league matches, and their new-found defensive solidity has put them in a position to climb out of the relegation zone with a win over Brentford.

That's a big incentive for the Saints but their record of two home league wins and the profligacy in front of goal that cost them victory at Old Trafford should put punters off. 

Brentford don't make much appeal either having won just twice away from home all season. Bees boss Thomas Frank blamed his side's own lack of a cutting edge for Saturday’s defeat at Everton.

A controversial equaliser at Arsenal is the Bees’ only away goal in their last three road trips and they shouldn’t expect the Saints to roll over as easily as they did at Brentford last month when the Saints were soundly beaten 3-0.

Key stat

Southampton have scored more than one goal in a game just once in their last 21 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace Che Adams
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 March 2023Last updated 12:09, 14 March 2023
icon
more inPremier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPremier League