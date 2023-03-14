Southampton v Brentford predictions: Scrappy Saints can keep a lid on Bees

When to bet

7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 bet365

Southampton v Brentford odds

Southampton 2-1

Brentford 6-4

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Southampton v Brentford team news

Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed Sunday's goalless draw at Manchester United and is again a doubt. Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are long-term absentees.

Brentford

Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) are the only absentees for Brentford.

Southampton v Brentford predictions

Southampton’s survival prospects have improved since Ruben Selles took the reins, but the Spaniard still has some big issues to solve, most notably a lack of goals and home wins.

Selles is building from the back with Sunday’s goalless draw at Manchester United the third clean sheet Saints have kept in their last four league matches, and their new-found defensive solidity has put them in a position to climb out of the relegation zone with a win over Brentford.

That's a big incentive for the Saints but their record of two home league wins and the profligacy in front of goal that cost them victory at Old Trafford should put punters off.

Brentford don't make much appeal either having won just twice away from home all season. Bees boss Thomas Frank blamed his side's own lack of a cutting edge for Saturday’s defeat at Everton.

A controversial equaliser at Arsenal is the Bees’ only away goal in their last three road trips and they shouldn’t expect the Saints to roll over as easily as they did at Brentford last month when the Saints were soundly beaten 3-0.

Key stat

Southampton have scored more than one goal in a game just once in their last 21 Premier League matches.

Probable teams

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Inside info

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Assist ace Che Adams

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Brentford

Penalty taker Ivan Toney

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Card magnet Ivan Toney

