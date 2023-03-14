Southampton v Brentford predictions: Scrappy Saints can keep a lid on Bees
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Southampton v Brentford at St Mary's in the Premier League on Wednesday
When to bet
7.30pm Wednesday
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
2pts 4-5 bet365
Southampton v Brentford odds
Southampton 2-1
Brentford 6-4
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Southampton v Brentford team news
Southampton
Ainsley Maitland-Niles missed Sunday's goalless draw at Manchester United and is again a doubt. Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are long-term absentees.
Brentford
Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) and Thomas Strakosha (ankle) are the only absentees for Brentford.
Southampton v Brentford predictions
Southampton’s survival prospects have improved since Ruben Selles took the reins, but the Spaniard still has some big issues to solve, most notably a lack of goals and home wins.
Selles is building from the back with Sunday’s goalless draw at Manchester United the third clean sheet Saints have kept in their last four league matches, and their new-found defensive solidity has put them in a position to climb out of the relegation zone with a win over Brentford.
That's a big incentive for the Saints but their record of two home league wins and the profligacy in front of goal that cost them victory at Old Trafford should put punters off.
Brentford don't make much appeal either having won just twice away from home all season. Bees boss Thomas Frank blamed his side's own lack of a cutting edge for Saturday’s defeat at Everton.
A controversial equaliser at Arsenal is the Bees’ only away goal in their last three road trips and they shouldn’t expect the Saints to roll over as easily as they did at Brentford last month when the Saints were soundly beaten 3-0.
Key stat
Southampton have scored more than one goal in a game just once in their last 21 Premier League matches.
Probable teams
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams
Brentford (3-5-2): Raya; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney
Inside info
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace Che Adams
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
Brentford
Penalty taker Ivan Toney
Assist ace Mathias Jensen
Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee
Card magnet Ivan Toney
