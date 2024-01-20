Sheffield United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Depleted visitors can edge past Blades

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Sheffield United v West Ham.

Where to watch Sheffield United v West Ham

You can watch Sheffield United v West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday January 21, live on TNT Sports 1 at 2pm

Match prediction & best bet

West Ham to win 1-0

1pt 7-1 bet365, Hills

Sheffield United v West Ham odds

Sheffield United 5-2

West Ham 6-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v West Ham team news

Sheffield United

Chris Basham, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison and Max Lowe are injured and Anis Ben Slimane and Yasser Larouci are on international duty. Tom Davies, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Auston Trusty and George Baldock face fitness tests. Leicester loanee Luke Thomas has returned to his parent club.

West Ham

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen will be assessed but Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio remain sidelined. Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Said Benrahma is suspended.

Sheffield United v West Ham predictions

Sheffield United have had to wait until January 21 to play their first Premier League match of the new year and the Blades are desperate to make a strong start to 2024 when they host West Ham.

A 2-0 defeat at champions Manchester City on December 30 left the top flight's bottom club with just nine points from their first 20 matches.

A spectacular upturn in form is required if Chris Wilder's men are to avoid a swift return to the Championship and they kick off Sunday's fixture eight points from safety and 25 behind visitors West Ham.

The gulf in class between the teams should be narrowed by some significant absentees for the Hammers although top scorer Jarrod Bowen and key midfielder Edson Alvarez are expected to shake off minor injuries.

However, Brazil international Lucas Paqueta is injured and centre-back Nayef Aguerd is at the Africa Cup of Nations along with Mohammed Kudus, who scored twice in Ghana's 2-2 draw with Egypt on Thursday.

Said Benrahma, one of David Moyes's attacking understudies, is suspended following his red card in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Bristol City, where the Hammers lost 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in the original tie in east London.

They fell behind in the third minute at Ashton Gate but, missing the class of Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus, mustered only two shots on target against their Championship hosts and it would be a surprise to see them turn on the style at Bramall Lane.

West Ham's winter surge into the top six was based on a run of four straight clean sheets in wins over Wolves, Manchester United and Arsenal and a goalless draw with Brighton.

They lost the shot count 30-6 at the Emirates Stadium but defended superbly and took their chances and they will be disappointed not to come away from Sheffield with three points.

But Moyes's men look less convincing when they have to take the initiative against weaker opponents and, given their creative absentees, a 1-0 West Ham win is worth chancing.

They rode their luck in 2-1 away victories over Luton and Burnley, the other two promoted clubs, and eight of Sheffield United's defeats to top-half clubs have featured under 3.5 goals.

Liverpool won 2-0 at Bramall Lane last month, scoring their second goal in the 94th minute, before the Blades beat Brentford 1-0 and lost 3-2 to Luton, having led 2-1 before handing the Hatters two late own goals.

Sheffield United started their season with a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace and it could be a similar story in their first league game of 2024.

Key stat

West Ham have conceded only two goals in their last five league and cup matches

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Norwood, Souza, Norrington-Davies; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Subs: McBurnie, T Davies, Brooks, Osula, Brewster, Osborn, Brereton Diaz

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Ings

Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Cornet, Mubama, Casey, Anang

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer Cameron Archer

Penalty taker Oliver Norwood

Card magnet Oliver Norwood

Assist ace James McAtee

Set-piece aerial threat Auston Trusty

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Sheffield United v West Ham b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

Sheffield United have scored just 15 goals in 20 league matches and West Ham's last five games all had under 2.5 goals

Half-time draw

The Hammers are missing some key attacking players and it could take them time to break down the home defence

Emerson to be shown a card

West Ham's left-back has been booked in seven of his 14 away appearances this season and could add to that tally at Bramall Lane

Pays out at 15-1 with Paddy Power

