Sheffield United v Everton predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Strugglers set for stalemate

Where to watch Sheffield United v Everton

TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm

Best bet

Draw

1pt 9-4 bet365 , Hills

Sheffield United v Everton odds

Sheffield United 2-1

Everton 31-20

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sheffield United v Everton team news

Sheffield United

Leicester City loanee Luke Thomas could make his debut for the Blades but Max Lowe and Ben Osborn have joined John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Daniel Jebbison on the sidelines.

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil face late fitness tests and Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt. Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Jack Harrison, Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi are all out.

Sheffield United v Everton predictions

Something has got to give on Saturday when Sheffield United and Everton, two clubs yet to pick up a Premier League point this season, clash at Bramall Lane.

Everton's struggles have been one of the main talking points of the campaign with the Toffees having lost their opening three games without scoring and staring down the barrel at a first relegation since 1951.

It may seem too early to install Everton as prime relegation candidates but they survived by the skin of their teeth last season, finishing one place and two points above the drop zone.

A first pre-season under Sean Dyche does not seem to have changed a lot and the jury is still out on summer signings Youssef Chermiti and Beto, who have been drafted in to address the club's glaring goalscoring issue.

Beto at least got on the scoresheet in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, helping to avoid a disaster at Doncaster as Everton recovered from 1-0 down to beat the League Two strugglers 2-1.

But victory at the Eco-Power Stadium was hardly something to shout about and the Toffees look in serious trouble heading into this weekend's fixture.

Fortunately for Dyche's men, their opponents have also made a stuttering start.

Sheffield United have begun their return to the Premier League with three straight defeats to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, although they at least got on the scoresheet in two of those games.

Against defending champions City last time out in the league, the Blades thought they had nicked a crucial point when Jayden Bogle pounced on Kyle Walker's error in the 85th minute, only for City to score three minutes later through Rodri to win 2-1.

That sucker-punch loss was followed by an EFL Cup exit at the hands of Lincoln City on Wednesday but that at least means United can concentrate on Premier League survival.

Picking up at least a point from this game would be a good start and both clubs may view the encounter as a must-not-lose rather than a must-win game in the circumstances.

All three of Sheffield United's defeats have been by a single-goal margin and this could also be tight so backing the draw makes plenty of appeal.

Everton are winless in their last six Premier League games against promoted sides but three of those games have finished as stalemates and their midweek win over Doncaster should have given them enough of a confidence boost to secure a point.

Key stat

Everton have won just three and drawn 12 of their last 37 league away games.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Traore, Archer.

Subs: Trusty, Basham, McBurnie, Coulibaly, Bogle, Larouci, Marsh.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye; Garner, Onana, Doucoure, Danjuma; Beto.

Subs: Keane, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer Gustavo Hamer

Penalty taker Oliver Norwood

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Oliver Norwood

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Everton

Star man Jordan Pickford

Top scorer Dwight McNeil

Penalty taker Arnaut Danjuma

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Arnaut Danjuma

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Sheffield United v Everton b et builder predictions

Under 2.5 goals

Goals have been at a premium for both of these sides this season and under 2.5 goals has clicked in two of Everton's three league contests.

Beto to have a shot on target

The Toffees will be looking to former Udinese man Beto to solve their goalscoring conundrum this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure to be booked

No Everton player has committed more fouls in the league this term than Abdoulaye Doucoure's tally of five.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.