Sheffield United v Brighton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Sheffield United v Brighton.

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Sheffield United v Brighton

You can watch Sheffield United v Brighton in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday February 18, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 11-8 general

Sheffield United v Brighton odds

Home team 4-1

Away team 4-6

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Brighton team news

Sheffield United

Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan and Daniel Jebbison are all confirmed absentees. However, Ivo Grbic, George Baldock, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Brereton Diaz and Oli McBurnie could feature.

Brighton

Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, James Milner, Joao Pedro and Julio Enciso will miss the trip to Bramall Lane due to injury. Simon Adingra has returned from helping Ivory Coast win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sheffield United v Brighton predictions

Derby’s lowest Premier League points total of 11 is safe for another season after a 3-1 win over Luton last weekend offered Sheffield United a faint glimmer of hope in their survival bid.

The Blades have now amassed 13 points, leaving them seven adrift of safety, and they will hoping that the win over the Hatters serves as a catalyst for an unlikely great escape.

Next up for Chris Wilder’s side is a home date with Brighton, and the hosts will be encouraged by the Seagulls’ recent patchy form.

The visitors have won just two of their last nine league games and their returns on the road have been particularly scarce.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have lost six of their 12 away matches in the Premier League and have won only one of their last ten top-flight outings away from the south coast.

De Zerbi’s steadfast commitment to attacking football often leads to end-to-end encounters and chances are there is no reason to believe that will be any different at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Sheffield United have been much more efficient in front of goal since Wilder’s return to the dugout and they could take advantage of any defensive frailties shown by their visitors.

The Blades have scored at least twice in five of their last six matches and could certainly play their part in an entertaining affair.

Brighton ran out 5-2 victors when the pair met at Bramall Lane at the end of last month in the FA Cup. And while a repeat of that scoreline is unlikely, it’s easy to make a case for another goal-laden encounter.

Hosts Sheffield United have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 60 goals in 24 games, while Brighton have netted at least three times in eight of their 24 league matches.

Albion are in the thick of a congested battle for a European berth and picking up victories at venues such as Bramall Lane will be integral to their chances of securing a return ticket to continental competition.

With both teams often leaving themselves exposed at the back, there is every chance that the forward units could fill their boots.

At 11-8, over 3.5 goals looks the play in South Yorkshire.

Key stat

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in seven of Sheffield United's last eight games

Probable teams

Sheffield United (5-4-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Lowe; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Osborn; Archer

Subs: Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Brewster, Baldock, Norwood, McBurnie

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Fati, Buonanotte, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Welbeck, Baleba, Veltman, Baker-Boaitey, Webster, Moder, Adingra

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man James McAtee

Top scorer Cameron Archer

Penalty taker James McAtee

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Brighton

Star man Kaoru Mitoma

Top scorer Evan Ferguson

Penalty taker Pascal Gross

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Sheffield United v Brighton b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in five of Sheffield United's last seven league games

Gustavo Hamer to be shown a card

Hamer has been cautioned seven times in 20 Premier League starts this season

Evan Ferguson to score at any time

Evan Ferguson has scored six times in his last 12 league starts

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.