Sheffield United v Aston Villa predictions, odds and betting tips: Villans can bounce back with Bramall Lane triumph + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Sheffield United v Aston Villa

You can watch Sheffield United v Aston Villa in the Premier League at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 3rd, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

Aston Villa -1 on Asian handicap

1pt 11-10 bet365

Sheffield United v Aston Villa odds

Sheffield United 17-4

Aston Villa 8-13

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Aston Villa team news

Sheffield United

Daniel Jebbison, Ivan Grbic, George Baldock, John Egan and Chris Basham are sidelined and Max Lowe and Tom Davies are doubts. Rhian Brewster continues his suspension.

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Jhon Duran are sidelined while Lucas Digne and Pau Torres are doubts. Morgan Rogers could make his debut.

Sheffield United v Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa's top-four hopes were damaged by a 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle on Tuesday but they can shrug aside their disappointment and beat Premier League basement boys Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

After winning just one of their last five league games, Villa have gone from the brink of reaching the Premier League summit to outside the top four.

And their sticky patch started with a December 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United which left them just a point shy of topping the table on Christmas Day.

Villa followed up with a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United and have had a fairly fruitless January, taking just one point from two league matches.

There was a sense of frustration around Villa Park after the midweek loss to Newcastle but it is worth remembering just how far the club have come in such a short space of time.

Villa's 43-point tally is 15 more than they had accrued at the same stage of last season and they still have the Europa Conference League knockout rounds and an FA Cup fourth-round replay at home to Chelsea to look forward to.

The club continues to show ambition and Unai Emery has an extra attacking option up his sleeve after signing Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough last month.

Villa still have every chance of completing a successful season and should fancy their chances of gaining revenge over the Blades, who have struggled to compete.

Sheffield United have won just two of 22 Premier League games and have been propping up the table for more than two months.

The Yorkshire side had hoped their draw at Villa Park would mark a turning point but just four days later they were beaten 3-2 at home by relegation rivals Luton.

January has brought further disappointment with a 5-2 FA Cup loss at home to Brighton preceding this week's 3-2 reverse at Crystal Palace, where they led on two occasions.

A frustrated Chris Wilder bemoaned the officiating after the Palace game but his team are evidently short of quality at both ends of the pitch having conceded the most goals (54) in the division and scored the fewest (19).

The Blades approach the final 16 games needed to bridge a ten-point gap between themselves and safety.

They desperately need to put maximum points on the board this weekend but seem far more likely to fall short against a Villa side eager to get their top-four challenge back on track.

Key stat

Sheffield United have not won any of their last six Premier League games

Probable teams

Sheffield United (4-1-4-1): Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Vinicius Souza; McAtee, Hamer, Ben Slimane, Brereton Diaz; McBurnie.

Subs: A Davies, Archer, Norwood, Osborn, Larouci, Osula, Norrington-Davies, Brooks, Seriki.

Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diego Carlos, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Rogers.

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Gustavo Hamer

Top scorer Oli McBurnie

Penalty taker Oli McBurnie

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Oli McBurnie

Aston Villa

Star man Ollie Watkins

Top scorer Ollie Watkins

Penalty taker Douglas Luiz

Card magnet Boubacar Kamara

Assist ace Ollie Watkins

Set-piece aerial threat Ezri Konsa

Sheffield United v Aston Villa b et builder predictions

Aston Villa to win

Aston Villa's 3-1 loss to Newcastle was a major blow but they can respond with a victory over Sheffield United, who have won just two of 22 Premier League games

Ollie Watkins to score any time

Villa's top scorer was back amongst the goals on Tuesday and he looks a likely scorer against the beleaguered Blades.

Anel Ahmedhodzic to be carded

The Bosnian has been booked in three consecutive league games and his poor disciplinary run could continue.

Price guide 6-1

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.