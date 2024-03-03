Sheffield United v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Sheffield United v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Sheffield United v Arsenal

You can watch Sheffield United v Arsenal in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday March 4, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal -2.5 on Asian handicap

1pt 13-10 bet365

Kai Havertz to score

1pt 13-10 general

Sheffield United v Arsenal odds

Sheffield United 16-1

Arsenal 2-11

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield United v Arsenal team news

Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has confrimed Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock are available but Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Chris Basham, John Egan and Max Lowe are all still sidelined. Mason Holgate is suspended.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey is back following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko also have a chance of making the trip to Sheffield, leaving Jurrien Timber as the Gunners' only confirmed absentee.

Sheffield United v Arsenal predictions

Once upon a time Bramall Lane was seen as a difficult place to go, during Chris Wilder's first spell with Sheffield United in particular, but the Blades are certainly not as sharp anymore – especially at the back.

They have shipped 66 goals in their 26 Premier League matches this term at an alarming average of 2.53 per game.

If the Blades continue to concede with such regularity they will end the season with 96 in the goals-against column, which would see them surpass Derby's unwanted 38-game record of letting in 89 set during the Rams' disastrous 2007-08 campaign.

Wilder's men must improve at the back if they are to stand any chance of remaining in the Premier League but, based on those damning defensive statistics, it is hard to see them achieving any upturn in sturdiness against a rampant Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

The Gunners are firmly in the fight for the title and goal difference could be pivotal come crunch time, which is good news for Mikel Arteta's side as they are in frightening scoring form.

Arsenal have netted 15 goals in their last three league games, conceding just once in that time, and have already scored five times in a game on three occasions in 2024.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are just two members of the Gunners' squad hitting top form at the perfect time and Arsenal's ruthlessness in front of goal is certainly helping them press their title claims.

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 5-0 despite Arteta ringing the changes – Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, among others, were handed rare league starts at the Emirates – and another handsome Gunners success could be on the cards at Bramall Lane.

Home has definitely not been where the heart is for Sheffield United of late. The Blades have shipped 20 goals in their last five matches on home soil and five times in each of their last three games in the Steel City.

United were also thumped 8-0 by Newcastle on their own patch earlier in the campaign and their defensive frailties could be exploited regularly by Arsenal's star-studded attack.

And one man who could certainly enjoy himself against such a brittle Blades backline is Kai Havertz.

The German forward took some time to adapt to Arteta's methods but he has looked far more accustomed to the Gunners' style recently, especially when deployed in a front three as opposed to the midfield role he occupied earlier in the campaign.

Havertz has scored in his last two matches and given the Gunners' striker in the reverse fixture, Eddie Nketiah, bagged a hat-trick against the sorry Blades in that clash, he could have plenty of joy at Bramall Lane.

Key stat

Sheffield United have conceded 15 goals in their last three home matches.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Larouci; Brereton Diaz, Brewster

Subs: Bogle, Norwood, Davies, Osborn, Brooks, McBurnie, Osula

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Cedric, Partey, Smith-Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

Inside info

Sheffield United

Star man Ben Brereton Diaz

Top scorer James McAtee

Penalty taker Ben Brereton Diaz

Card magnet Anel Ahmedhodzic

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Aaron Trusty

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Sheffield United v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Declan Rice to score or assist

Rice has scored once and assisted three times in his last three Premier League games, with his dead-ball deliveries in particular causing havoc for opponents. The England star registered an assist in the reverse fixture and could be heavily involved again.

Bukayo Saka to have two or more shots on target

Bukayo Saka is enjoying another excellent season and has registered six shots on target in his last five games, so expect him to trouble the Blades' leaky defence on plenty of occasions.

Vinicus Souza to commit two or more fouls

Vinicius Souza is Sheffield United's main defensive presence in midfield and, up against tricky dribblers such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, he could be left exposed. The Brazilian has committed six fouls in his last five games and looks likely to concede at least a couple of free-kicks in this clash.

Pays out at 17-2 with Paddy Power

