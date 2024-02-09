Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet

Tottenham v Brighton

3pm Saturday

Wolves v Brentford

3pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Joao Pedro to have two or more shots on target

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Neal Maupay to be fouled two or more times

2pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card

1pt 9-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Tottenham v Brighton

It would be some surprise if Tottenham’s tussle with Brighton is not a free-scoring encounter and Joao Pedro looks overpriced to have at least two shots on target.

The Brazilian has netted 19 goals in 32 starts in all competitions for the Seagulls this season and also takes their penalties.

In 23 Premier League appearances this season, the confident 22-year-old has racked up 48 shots and he scored two spot-kicks as Brighton defeated Spurs 4-2 at the Amex Stadium in December, having four shots on target in total.

Wolves v Brentford

This is the fourth meeting between these teams since December 27 and Brentford will be seeking revenge after losing 4-1 in the Premier League as well as being dumped out of the FA Cup.

The rejuvenated Neal Maupay is sure to play a prominent role as he bids to get on the scoresheet for a sixth match in succession.

Maupay won nine fouls across those three recent encounters with Wolves, which means he has been fouled at least twice in five of his last seven appearances for the Bees.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes has been on his best behaviour of late but, having gone three games without a card, tempers may flare at Nottingham Forest.

The Newcastle midfielder had been booked in six straight games prior to that and he has received 13 yellows in 33 matches this season including one in December's reverse fixture at St. James' Park.

Guimaraes has committed 31 fouls in 22 Premier League appearances this season and he is going to have a key role to play in stopping the creative flair of Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, who draws a lot of fouls.

